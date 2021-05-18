Who are the Wolves? Hammond students aim to create identity as one pack at Hammond Central

David Verta, incoming principal of Hammond Central, said the students are excited about the future.

"We want to make sure that our student voices are heard, our community voices are heard (and) our parent voices are heard,” Verta said.

Verta added there were additional activities planned to bring the students from each of the three schools together, but they were hindered by the pandemic. He added there are plans to bring athletes together, as well as future orientations for each grade level at Hammond Central.

“We can't do everything at once. So we're going to take it, we're going to chunk it out, and we're going to do the best we can,” Verta said.

“Again our students are excited. I'm telling you, I promise you, our students are excited. We have to find a way to come together as adults in the community and get excited with them because we're the ones that are going to be that barrier between them and the school.”

School board trustee Cindy Murphy said she was "impressed" with the project.

Murphy told Hammond Superintendent Scott Miller she would like to see it shared with the strategic planning committee, so it can understand where students would like to see the district going.