Who’s watching the cops? Probe surveys Midwest body cam use amid Kenosha riots

Getz said officers soon learned to accept the presence and use of body cams as another part of their duties.

Some, however, disliked being saddled with yet another piece of equipment, he said.

“Well, they’ve just got so much on their duty belt of their uniform already,” Getz said. “But no officer was trying to hide from what they are supposed to do. It was just a concern over yet another piece of equipment they must carry.”

The Dodge County Sheriff's Department in Central Wisconsin has been using body cameras since 2018 after receiving a $79,500 grant. Recording devices for police cars and the body cameras deputies wear are linked and activate when deputies deploy their vehicle's flashing lights.

“The biggest benefit is the evidence gathering,” Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said.

Videos are sent to the district attorney who can use it while prosecuting cases, Schmidt said.

“It has also helped us to dispel some of the false complaints against our agency as well, and we use it with training to improve deputy performance as well," he said.