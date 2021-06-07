Whting again cancels Fourth of July parade

WHITING — The city's traditional Fourth of July parade has been canceled for the second straight year, but there will be fireworks.

*The popular parade celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2019. Last year's parade was canceled because of the pandemic.

Although things are opening up as more people receive their vaccinations for COVID-19, not enough time was available for preparation.

"The usual process to plan the Fourth of July Parade every year in Whiting takes six months," Mayor Steve Spebar said.

Spebar said the parade usually involves 100 or more entrants and sponsorships are normally sought to defray costs.

"We were faced with two choices," Spebar said. "Either we put on a parade that's much shorter in length and probably inferior in quality because of circumstances this year or we pass on it this year and use a proven planning method to plan the parade we're accustomed to next year."

As was the case last year, the city's annual pre-fireworks concert and beer garden at Whiting Lakefront Park has also been canceled.

But unlike last year, there will be fireworks. They are scheduled to go off at 10 p.m. on July 3 in Whiting Lakefront Park.