Whting again cancels Fourth of July parade
WHITING — The city's traditional Fourth of July parade has been canceled for the second straight year, but there will be fireworks.

*The popular parade celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2019. Last year's parade was canceled because of the pandemic.

Although things are opening up as more people receive their vaccinations for COVID-19, not enough time was available for preparation.

"The usual process to plan the Fourth of July Parade every year in Whiting takes six months," Mayor Steve Spebar said.

Spebar said the parade usually involves 100 or more entrants and sponsorships are normally sought to defray costs.

"We were faced with two choices," Spebar said. "Either we put on a parade that's much shorter in length and probably inferior in quality because of circumstances this year or we pass on it this year and use a proven planning method to plan the parade we're accustomed to next year."

As was the case last year, the city's annual pre-fireworks concert and beer garden at Whiting Lakefront Park has also been canceled.

But unlike last year, there will be fireworks. They are scheduled to go off at 10 p.m. on July 3 in Whiting Lakefront Park.

Spectators will be able to view the display from outside of the park, which will be closed to vehicular traffic.

Details regarding viewing and parking are to be released at a later date.

"The fireworks are going to be much more easily viewed from a distance because we're going to use bigger shells," Spebar said.

In other city news, the City Council has adopted an ordinance that establishes a fund so the city can receive money from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

Councilman Kenneth Zubeck, D-1st, said the federal funds can be used for specific purposes related to losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Monies from this fund may not be transferred to any other funds in the city," said Zubeck, who serves as chairman of the council's finance committee.

Spebar said plans have not been finalized regarding how the financial assistance would be used.

"We've had internal discussions about prioritizing infrastructure projects," Spebar said.

Some of the city's COVID-19 policies changed as of June 1.

"Fully vaccinated employees will not have to wear masks," City Attorney Denise Sejna said.

City Hall hours will remain from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and visitors who come to City Hall are still required to wear masks.

*Editor's note: This story has been corrected from an earlier version. *The popular parade celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2019. Last year's parade was canceled because of the pandemic.

