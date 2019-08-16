For too long I had put off having another hip replacement. I’d had the left hip surgery five…

Inoculation guidelines

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers these guidelines for adult vaccinations:

Influenza – annually

Tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis (Tdap) – once as a child, and booster when around newborns

Tetanus, diphtheria booster (Td) – every 10 years after original vaccine

Varicella (chicken pox) – two doses

Human papillomavirus – three doses

Zoster (shingles) – one dose of Zostavax or two doses of Shingrix at or after age 50

Measles, mumps, rubella – two doses

Pneumococcal 13 – one dose

Pneumococcal 23 – two doses, not in the same year as Pneumococcal 13

Meningococcal – two doses, especially when going to college

Hepatitis A – two doses

Hepatitis B – three doses

Haemophilus influenzae type b (bacterial infections) – 1-3 doses