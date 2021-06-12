Wicker Memorial Park splash pad set to open Saturday

HIGHLAND — The splash pad at Wicker Memorial Park is set to open Saturday.

Diana DeLeon, assistant to North Township Trustee Adrian Santos, said the splash pad was set to open over Memorial Day weekend, but low temperatures pushed back the opening date.

"It was freezing," Santos said.

Santos said this year, there will be six, one-hour-long sessions for the splash pad.

The first session begins at 10:30 a.m., and the last one starts at 4:45 p.m., Santos noted.

The 8,500-square-foot water playground at 8554 Indianapolis Blvd., Highland, has more than 30 spray features, and is open seven days at week during the summer.

North Township residents — those who live in Whiting, East Chicago, Hammond, Highland, Munster and Griffith — will have access to free, one-hour sessions during the week and over the weekend, Santos said.

Previously, Santos said the hour-long sessions were $1 during the week and $2 over the weekend for North Township residents.

Santos said the free sessions are another way the office is "thinking of ways where we can give the North Township residents free stuff for their kids."