Widow tells of soldier's PTSD, suicide

At the end of a difficult pregnancy, her doctor decided to induce labor early, on Nov. 10. “After 30 hours of labor, we welcomed our baby on 11/11/11, and she was the perfect Veterans Day baby.”

Meredith surprised his wife by getting home just in time to see the birth of their child.

“Fast forward a few months, I began noticing some changes in my husband. When we talk about the sacrifices veterans make, we fail to notice the effect is has on their mental health,” she said.

“His experience overseas fighting the war broke him. He woke up all through the night screaming, sweating, had difficulty holding down a job and even got in trouble with the law. This was not a man I recognized,” Leonard said.

“I came home from work one day, and he looked me in the eye and said nonchalantly, ‘I plan on killing myself.’ My brain could not even comprehend the words, and my heart shattered,” she said.

Leonard removed all guns from her home and made an appointment with the VA for his treatment.

Later, after the birth of their second child, “he unfortunately succumbed to his disease in April of 2014, and at age 26 I was a widow with an 8-month-old and a 2-year-old.”