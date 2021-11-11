Widow tells of soldier's PTSD, suicide

VALPARAISO — Sgt. Stephany Leonard reminded those at a windy, cold Veterans Day ceremony of the toll warfare takes on soldiers.
Her husband, Jesse Meredith, suffered from PTSD and committed suicide on April 28, 2014.
Leonard joined the Indiana National Guard at 18.
“I was young, immature and not entirely too sure of what I was getting myself into,” the Valparaiso resident said.
Leonard, who spent eight years in National Guard, decided to go into combat with a female best friend she considered her “battle buddy.”
“I was excited for the new opportunity presenting itself” when her battle buddy asked if Leonard was still willing to go overseas. “It was real. I really was going to leave my life behind, but it was well worth it.”
Her husband volunteered to deploy, too.
Two weeks from shipping out to Iraq, Leonard had to go through a medical clearance. The sergeant said, “Congratulations, you’re pregnant.”
“This shattered me. Not only did my plan (not) go as intended, but I felt like I disappointed those closest to me,” she said.
Leonard flew back to Valparaiso. “I had to leave my husband, which was the toughest thing to do.”
At the end of a difficult pregnancy, her doctor decided to induce labor early, on Nov. 10. “After 30 hours of labor, we welcomed our baby on 11/11/11, and she was the perfect Veterans Day baby.”
Meredith surprised his wife by getting home just in time to see the birth of their child.
“Fast forward a few months, I began noticing some changes in my husband. When we talk about the sacrifices veterans make, we fail to notice the effect is has on their mental health,” she said.
“His experience overseas fighting the war broke him. He woke up all through the night screaming, sweating, had difficulty holding down a job and even got in trouble with the law. This was not a man I recognized,” Leonard said.
“I came home from work one day, and he looked me in the eye and said nonchalantly, ‘I plan on killing myself.’ My brain could not even comprehend the words, and my heart shattered,” she said.
Leonard removed all guns from her home and made an appointment with the VA for his treatment.
Later, after the birth of their second child, “he unfortunately succumbed to his disease in April of 2014, and at age 26 I was a widow with an 8-month-old and a 2-year-old.”
“I was lost, but in the blink of an eye, the Valparaiso community swooped in and took care of me,” she said.
“My husband sacrificed his life, and while it was not the prideful way out, he still paid the ultimate sacrifice.”
“I knew this was my calling to get involved” in increasing awareness of PTSD, she said.
Leonard and Mayor Matt Murphy laid a wreath Thursday morning at the service memorial at Foundation Meadows Park.
“As a community and nation, it’s important to honor those who served, both in wartime and peace,” Murphy said.
“We honor the names of each person honored permanently on our duty and sacrifice memorial wall, remembering that each name represents a life, family and a tremendous sacrifice,” he said.
“While Veterans Day is reserved as a special day to honor these heroes, I want to continue this reverence and respect throughout the year,” Murphy said.