Wildifre spreads through Miller Woods
alert urgent

Wildifre spreads through Miller Woods

Miller Woods wildfire

Smoke from a wildfire in Miller Woods is seen extending about 80 miles into Lake Michigan. This image was taken around 4 p.m. Friday by the GOES East satellite.

 Provided

GARY — A wildfire spread through Miller Woods and burned approximately 300 acres on Friday and satellite images showed smoke extending about 80 miles into Lake Michigan, the National Park Service said.

Crews were working to contain the fire with assistance of the U.S. Steel Fire and Security around 6 p.m. Friday. The wildfire was noticed as crews were working on a prescribed fire at Tolleston East. Resources were shifted from the prescribed burn as they became free.

The cause of the wildfire is under investigation. Miller Woods is the far west part of Indiana Dunes National Park.

The Tolleston Dunes Trail and surrounding area, the Miller Woods trail system and the Paul Douglas Trail are all closed Saturday.

A vegetation fire adjacent to the Norfolk Southern rail yard in the Port of Indiana was being tended to by the Burns Harbor Fire Department, NPS said. NPS crews aided efforts after receiving a call around 5:10 p.m. Friday requesting assistance.

