Humane Indiana Wildlife Director Nicole Harmon dispelled the myth that animal mothers will reject their babies if they’re handled by humans.

It’s OK to pick up the baby to see if it’s healthy, she said, but be aware that handling the animal adds to the stress level. Excessive handling could even lead an animal to have a heart attack.

That’s just one piece of the advice she gave during a Northwest Indiana Green Drinks virtual meeting on assisting wildlife.

Spring is not only migratory season, it's baby season. “Every species right now that is hanging out here for the summer is getting ready to build nests or laying eggs or having babies and moving around our community,” Harmon said. “And we know that in an area of Indiana that is so densely populated, there's going to be a lot of conflict.”

Wildlife rehabilitation centers and individual rehabilitators are a great second option, but Mom is always the best one, she said.

Rehabilitation is advised for injured wildlife. When it comes to animal babies, though, sometimes it’s difficult to decide whether to call for help.

“The No. 1 species that we get in at the rehabilitation center every single season, every year that I've been here, has been Eastern cottontails,” she said. “Last year we took in over 900 cottontails,” a high percentage of the total number of animals taken in.

“A lot of those could be avoided. The reason that cottontails come into our care is because they have conflicts with our domestic pets, whether they're cats or dogs, or conflicts with lawn equipment. I mean, you don't check your backyard and you go and you run your mower and all of a sudden, like today, bunnies shoot out from a nest and scatter all over the place because they get scared by the noise.”

Predatory crows can be a problem, too.

But baby bunnies that appear to be orphans might not be. Just because Mom’s not there on the nest doesn’t mean the babies are abandoned. Moms only visit the nest twice a day: very early in the morning, before sunrise, and late at night, after dusk.

If you have dogs, Mom’s not going to visit the next until your dogs go inside for the last time. “They’re very observant animals,” Harmon said.

There are some ways to see whether an animal mom is coming around. “I've heard of people laying yarn across the nest or laying sticks across the nest,” Harmon said. “The trick with that is, that means mom then has to disturb those things.” A mom might not disturb the sticks or yarn, or something else might disturb it.

“I've heard people using flour, and I think that's a really great way to check because mom's going to have to walk through that, right? So we put a nice ring of flour around that nest and we can see whether something has tracked through it,” she said. But the flour could be disturbed by a different kind of animal.

“I've had a lot of people actually using their Ring doorbells, which I think is genius,” she said. The doorbell video can determine whether the mother has come around in recent days. “This is perfect. That's the proof that we need.”

Harmon displayed a baby bunny taken into the shelter that same day. “You can see she's nice and plump. She's got a nice round belly. When we pinched the nape of her fur, it snaps back down, and so we don't have to worry about thinking that she's dehydrated. This is a bunny who's a nice healthy size, nice healthy weight. She would have been OK.”

Another bunny looked skinny, and the bones could easily be felt.

“What I generally tell people, especially with the smaller ones, is to take these guys and flip them over,” Harmon said. If they’re being nursed, you can see milk in their stomach.

If you’re concerned about animals like dogs or cats getting the wildlife, one trick is to turn a rectangular laundry basket upside down and put a cinder block or heavy bricks on top to keep it from being tipped over.

If a cat has carried the animal in its mouth, that’s an immediate concern. “There are a lot of outdoor cats in our area and we know this, but the bacteria in a cat's mouth is so potent that, without treatment of an antibiotic, 95% of animals will die just from a small interaction,” she said. Animals covered in slobber need to be taken to a wildlife rehabilitation center.