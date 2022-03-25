 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Wind damage likely as gusty winds sweep through NWI, meteorologists say

  • 0
Storm wind damage stock

Crown Point Public Works employees clear a fallen tree from a street in August. 

 Jeffrey D. Nicholls, file The Times

Meteorologists warned of hazardous weather with high winds, rain and snow in Northwest Indiana counties and Cook County. 

Scattered rain showers mixed with small hail in the afternoon is predicted to transition into snow showers Friday evening, the National Weather Service said. 

A wind advisory remains in effect until 3 a.m. Saturday.

Wind advisory map

Parts of the Region and beyond are under a wind advisory.

As of 6 p.m. Friday, residents in Cedar Lake, Gary, Hammond, Lake Station, LaPorte and Portage had power outages, according to NIPSCO. Crews were out making repairs due to the weather-related damage and restoration times were expected Friday night. 

Gusty winds of 55 mph to 60 mph are expected and the NWS cautioned residents that the wind could blow around unsecured objects and damage trees and power lines.

The Friday evening snow showers may also bring reduced visibility, making travel hazardous.

Northern Lake County and Porter County may see heavier winds of 65 mph to 70 mph, which could cause damage to trees, mobile homes, roofs and outbuildings. 

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man charged with murdering neighbor

Man charged with murdering neighbor

A Region man has been charged with murder after security footage showed him entering his neighbors' apartment days before she was found strangled to death.

Watch Now: Related Video

As Russia bans Facebook and Instagram, what alternatives will Russian social media users turn to?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts