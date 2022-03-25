Wind damage likely as gusty winds sweep through NWI, meteorologists say

Meteorologists warned of hazardous weather with high winds, rain and snow in Northwest Indiana counties and Cook County.

Scattered rain showers mixed with small hail in the afternoon is predicted to transition into snow showers Friday evening, the National Weather Service said.

A wind advisory remains in effect until 3 a.m. Saturday.

As of 6 p.m. Friday, residents in Cedar Lake, Gary, Hammond, Lake Station, LaPorte and Portage had power outages, according to NIPSCO. Crews were out making repairs due to the weather-related damage and restoration times were expected Friday night.

Gusty winds of 55 mph to 60 mph are expected and the NWS cautioned residents that the wind could blow around unsecured objects and damage trees and power lines.

The Friday evening snow showers may also bring reduced visibility, making travel hazardous.

Northern Lake County and Porter County may see heavier winds of 65 mph to 70 mph, which could cause damage to trees, mobile homes, roofs and outbuildings.

