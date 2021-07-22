Winfield board again defers plans for new Taft Middle School

WINFIELD — The zoning for a new middle Robert A. Taft Middle School was again deferred by the Winfield Plan Commission, as the town and school corporation review financial commitments for the development.
During its Thursday meeting, the Winfield Plan Commission for a second time deferred a zone change for the 98.25-acre parcel the new school would occupy at 12408 Gibson St. in a 5-0 vote.
Commission Vice President Mark Nelson, who works for the school district, abstained, and Commission Secretary Dave Anderson was absent.
Todd Terrill, superintendent for the Crown Point Community School Corp., addressed the commission regarding a lift station — a facility used to move wastewater — for the development, which he said the district received plans for around 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Terrill said the district had concerns over the roughly $1.4 million lift station for the project, which would include a backup generator, a concrete masonry block enclosure and two, 330-horsepower pumps with room for a third.
At the heart of Thursday's meeting was whether the school district and town could agree upon the district's $3.5 million budget to both build the lift station and complete road improvements on 121st Avenue and Decatur and Gibson streets.
Previously, the district had committed $3 million toward road improvements only.
"We'd love to have some back and forth with you, but again, our timeline remains the same," Terrill said.
"We've got to have this approved, so that we can begin moving dirt by the end of July, and if not, we're going to have to look for other options for our school."
In a new agreement given to the Commission Thursday, the school district committed to doling out $3.5 million toward improvements, and also proposed completing road improvements by October 2025, instead of August 2023. The road timeline, Terrill said during the meeting, was previously agreed on by Town Council President Gerald Stiener and Town Administrator Nick Bellar.
Stiener said Thursday the roads would need to be completed on, or before, the school opens.
New middle school needed for growth
When it comes to the lift station, Stiener said it "is what it is."
"My first day in office, we had raw sewage flowing into an open ditch, and that's where we started with lift stations that had been ignored for years," Stiener said. "We set out that day, 10 years ago, saying, 'We're not doing that.'"
Stiener said he's willing to sit down with the district and engineers to discuss alternatives.
"At the end of the day, we've had almost no time. ... If you had come to us last year and said, 'Hey, we're thinking about building a school here,' ... I mean, then we could have lots of conversation," Stiener said.
"This was brought to us in May. I'll just tell you right now, if you were Lennar or another developer, we wouldn't be having this conversation. We'd just say no, you're not starting this quick. There's no way."
Steiner later said Winfield would love to have the school in town, "but not at the expense of our community."
Jeremy Lin, the town's sewer board engineer, said the lift station will serve more than the middle school.
"What we did was designed something that can service surrounding properties, but then also be further expanded as the town grows in that area," Lin said. "Wanted to give as much flexibility for the town to grow, but then also provide a backbone sanitary sewer lift station and conveyance system that needs to go in now because we don't have any services in that area."
The school district announced plans to build the new, $77.35 million Taft Middle School in February.
Slated to open in 2023, the new school sits on land about four times larger than the middle school’s current location at 1000 S. Main St., which is 25 acres, according to Lake County's geographic information system.
The new school would serve 1,400 students, about 300 more than the current Taft serves, Terrill told The Times following Thursday's meeting.
Opening the school in 2023 is driven by the 66-year-old middle school's current condition, as well as growth, Terrill said.
"We've tried to do things to improve it. It's simply beyond capacity at this point in time for the number of students that we need in that building as we continue to grow," he said.
A new Taft Middle School is a part of expansion projects planned by the school district that could cost as much as $214.5 million.
The Plan Commission will again consider the matter at an Aug. 5 meeting.