Winfield board again defers plans for new Taft Middle School

"We'd love to have some back and forth with you, but again, our timeline remains the same," Terrill said.

"We've got to have this approved, so that we can begin moving dirt by the end of July, and if not, we're going to have to look for other options for our school."

In a new agreement given to the Commission Thursday, the school district committed to doling out $3.5 million toward improvements, and also proposed completing road improvements by October 2025, instead of August 2023. The road timeline, Terrill said during the meeting, was previously agreed on by Town Council President Gerald Stiener and Town Administrator Nick Bellar.

Stiener said Thursday the roads would need to be completed on, or before, the school opens.

New middle school needed for growth

When it comes to the lift station, Stiener said it "is what it is."

"My first day in office, we had raw sewage flowing into an open ditch, and that's where we started with lift stations that had been ignored for years," Stiener said. "We set out that day, 10 years ago, saying, 'We're not doing that.'"

Stiener said he's willing to sit down with the district and engineers to discuss alternatives.