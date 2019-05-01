WINFIELD — After undoing the mistakes of previous officeholders for the past eight years, the candidates in the Winfield Republican primary race for council say they want to get the town’s infrastructure ready for the future.
Six people are seeking the GOP nomination for the five at-large council seats, including three incumbents: Council President Gerald Stiener and Councilmen Dave Anderson and Tim Clayton. Also on the ballot are Zack Beaver, Jon Derwinski and Tricia Davis Smith.
Councilwoman Bridget Baird and fellow Democrat Joe Mays are unopposed and will face the winners of the GOP primary at the general election in the fall.
Stiener and Anderson are both seeking their third term while Clayton is seeking his second. Stiener, 58, is owner of the Willie and Stiener real estate company. He’s married, and he and his wife Stephanie have three grown children. He’s been council president for seven years and chairman of the sewer board and the plan commission for eight.
Stiener said the sanitary sewers and the roads are the two big issues facing the council during the next four years.
“I really want to make sure the infrastructure is solid and taken care of so whoever comes in next can focus on other things,” he said. “As the town grows, the infrastructure has to grow with it. We’ve met with all the stakeholders, but finding the money to fix it is the problem.
“I’m also concerned there is a perception the police force is less than adequate,” Stiener said. “I don’t believe that is true. It is in good shape, but it needs to continue to grow so we can hand over the keys in the future and not worry about it.”
Anderson, 50, put improving 109th Avenue at the top of the priority list for the coming term.
“The town alone can’t do it,” he said. “Part of the reason for running is to get everyone lined up – the state, the county, Crown Point – to say it is a shared issue and we all need to work together to fix it. We want to do it so the Winfield taxpayers aren’t saddled with an undue burden for the $28 million project. We’ve been lobbying everyone, and now we are seeing progress and I was to be there at the finish line.”
Anderson wants to continue to build the police and fire departments so both have what they need to serve the residents. A third issue is completing the connectivity, building sidewalks so residents can get around to the elementary school, the park and other locations from the neighborhoods without a car.
A market relations director with the KPMG accounting firm, Anderson and his wife, Pamela, have two grown children.
Improving 109th also is Clayton’s goal along with building up the police and fire departments. A manager at the Merrillville Lowe’s, Clayton said the council needs to find funding to add passing blisters on 109th and signals to create breaks in traffic so people can access it more easily and safely.
He wants to expand the police department to provide better patrolling on 109th as well as provide 24-hour coverage as the town grows, and he would add firefighters to provide better emergency medical technician coverage. Lastly, he hopes to improve the town’s amenities, like the movies in the park and Octoberfest to go with the town’s first Easter egg hunt this year.
Clayton and his wife, Renee, have two children.
Beaver, 31, is a former Indiana State Trooper, who resigned earlier this year after obtaining his law degree. He will be sworn in as a lawyer May 9. He and his wife, Kori, have four children. Beaver previously ran for township board but said he was urged to seek a council seat this time, and he said traffic and safety also sit atop his priority list.
“It’s hard to grow the town when you can’t drive on the roads,” Beaver said. “And it’s hard to get the money to fix the roads. They’ve been doing a good job of getting grants and things to do 109th and other roads, but, with all the development in Crown Point, it dumps a lot of traffic here.”
He said 117th Avenue is another road needing improvement, and the town needs another connecting road between 109th and 117th. He’d also like to continue to improve the appearance of the downtown, and he supports expanding the police and fire departments “to make sure the homes and people are protected.”
Smith, 48, said she has lived in Winfield for 21 years and has "a vested interest in the community and its success.” A real estate agent for McColly, Smith also manages a bar in Crown Point. She’s seeking her first public office.
“As things come up, we’ll deal with them,” she said. “I want people to come to me when they have issues.”
The mother of three, Smith is on board with the need to address the town’s infrastructure saying, “We’ve had so much growth in Winfield, which is great, but trying to keep up with the infrastructure and making sure it all works well is a priority. It’s nice to live in a town with some of the biggest growth in the state, but we just have to make sure we are prepared for the influx of people.”
Derwinski did not respond to numerous phone calls for information for this story.