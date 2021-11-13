Winfield chickens stay put — for now

WINFIELD — The 15 chickens owned by Derek and Rita Van Tichelt won't have to fly the coop at least until the end of January.
The Town Council agreed with the unfavorable recommendation from the Board of Zoning Appeals to allow for a variance for a hobby farm on a residential lot, but also agreed not to enforce a code violation against the Van Tichelt family until the end of January.
That's because at the first of the year, the Town Council plans to address the issue of residents wanting to raise chickens on their properties in Winfield, Town Council President Gerald Stiener said.
"(The Van Tichelts) can do what they do until the end of the month," Stiener said.
Stiener said an ordinance, likely to be drafted by the Town Council early in January, will address raising chickens and include a number of specifications such as allowed numbers and fencing.
"It will be limited," Stiener said.
The Van Tichelts, who live in the Prairie Crossings subdivision, appeared before town officials earlier this summer seeking a variance for their 15 chickens housed in a coop at 6528 E. 114th Place.
The couple did not attend the most recent council meeting.
The Van Tichelts own two lots totaling 4.14 acres, which is less than the 5 acres required in an agricultural zone for a hobby farm. Also, Town Administrator Nick Bellar explained, 80% of the adjacent properties would also have to be at least 5 acres, which, he added, they are not.
The Van Tichelts have lived there 14 years, Rita Van Tichelt said. Problems arose, she said, when a neighbor’s dog killed some of her chickens. The neighbors claim the chickens were not in their coop but in the family's garage.
Jennifer and Shawn Menear, the owners of a home adjacent to the Van Tichelt's, asked the Town Council at its Sept. 28 meeting to turn down the request.
Jennifer Menear said she and her husband bought their lot and had their custom home built in Prairie Crossings in 2006.
"We wanted to be in a subdivision. We didn't want to be on a farm," Jennifer Menear said.
Derek Van Tichelt said his family began raising chickens in their backyard during COVID-19 as a hobby.
Van Tichelt said there were no problems with any of his neighbors — most of whom were happy to be the recipients of the eggs they were gifted — until earlier this year.
That's when his neighbor's dogs on two occasions got into their garage and killed their baby chickens.
Van Tichelt said he didn't file charges against his neighbors. The chickens were discovered when the town's code enforcement officer investigated.
He told them they were not in compliance with town codes because his two combined lots are 4 acres, not the 5 acres required to be classified as a hobby farm.
The Menears, who were at the most recent meeting, seemed satisfied with the ruling of officials.