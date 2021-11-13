Winfield chickens stay put — for now

WINFIELD — The 15 chickens owned by Derek and Rita Van Tichelt won't have to fly the coop at least until the end of January.

The Town Council agreed with the unfavorable recommendation from the Board of Zoning Appeals to allow for a variance for a hobby farm on a residential lot, but also agreed not to enforce a code violation against the Van Tichelt family until the end of January.

That's because at the first of the year, the Town Council plans to address the issue of residents wanting to raise chickens on their properties in Winfield, Town Council President Gerald Stiener said.

"(The Van Tichelts) can do what they do until the end of the month," Stiener said.

Stiener said an ordinance, likely to be drafted by the Town Council early in January, will address raising chickens and include a number of specifications such as allowed numbers and fencing.

"It will be limited," Stiener said.

The Van Tichelts, who live in the Prairie Crossings subdivision, appeared before town officials earlier this summer seeking a variance for their 15 chickens housed in a coop at 6528 E. 114th Place.

The couple did not attend the most recent council meeting.