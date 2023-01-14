Winfield church plans $5 million expansion

WINFIELD — A church started in 2018 is hoping to expand and improve its facility for its growing congregation and services.

With that in mind, representatives of LifeWell Christian Church presented plans Thursday to the Winfield Plan Commission for a $5 million expansion and renovation of 7037 E. 117th Ave., Pastor Danny Cox said.

"We're growing like crazy," he said. "We are trying to do this to get ahead. We want to make sure we are prepared."

The Plan Commission set a Feb. 9 hearing for the group's request to re-subdivide two lots at 7037 E. 117th Ave. then deferred, pending more information, approval of site improvements and the building addition.

"We will resubmit another package (of information). We wanted feedback,” said Russell Pozen, director of engineering at DVG.

Town and Country Christian Church closed in December 2017. Cox said officials had hopes that another church would move in.

In fall 2018, LifeWell's pastor and a staff took over the space, opened its doors for the first time and attracted about 300 parishioners.

LifeWell had a setback in its numbers during COVID-19, when the doors had to be closed for several weeks, but it now has a congregation approaching 400, Cox said.

In addition, space is being leased at the church for the Teddy Bear Preschool for an enrollment of 172 children. A counseling service, Life to the Full Counseling, also has partnered with the church.

Plans include 10,000 square feet of new construction, renovating 5,000 square feet, a small cafe, and additional classrooms and restrooms.

Minor renovations are planned for the first floor of the building, Pozen said.

Improvements for the outside including reconstruction and raising the parking lot as well as the addition of a fire pit.

The monument sign at the church will be redone, with flood lights added, Pozen said.

In other business, the plan commission set a Feb. 9 public hearing for a zoning change and primary plat approval for Wyndance Springs, a 48-unit quadplex at 5509 E. 109th Ave.

Amenities would include a decorative tree-lined entrance with a fountain and a gazebo where people in the subdivision could gather, said Thieneman Homes Inc. owner Ken Thieneman.

Town Councilman David Anderson, a member of the Plan Commission, said the Thieneman proposal has been presented to town officials several times, most recently in March 2022.

The most current proposal was approved by the Plan Commission in late 2006, when Thieneman, who was the Winfield Town Council president, received approval to rezone 80 acres from agricultural to residential for a subdivision called Wyndance.

That approval paved the way for Thieneman to build 203 residential units, including single-family homes and multifamily units.

Anderson said plans for Wyndance Springs had to come back to the Plan Commission because the original plat had expired.