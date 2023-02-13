WINFIELD — A growing church started five years ago can go forward with its $5 million expansion.

The Winfield Plan Commission has approved plans for addition to and renovation of LifeWell Christian Church, 7037 E. 117th Ave.

“We hope to break ground in the spring,” said Russell Pozen, director of engineering at DVG and a spokesman for the project.

The proposal wasn’t without questions and concerns from residents, including Judith Chandler who said she lives across the street from the church.

Chandler asked whether the project, which includes improvements to the parking lot, would mean more drainage issues.

Pozen said plans include a new drainage basin, which would hold back water and release it slowly.

“This new detention pond meets the town’s ordinances and will improved drainage quite a bit,” Pozen said.

LifeWell's lead pastor, Danny Cox, said the church that started in 2018 is “growing like crazy.”

“We are trying to do this to get ahead. We want to make sure we are prepared,” he said.

LifeWell opened in the former Town and Country Christian Church, which closed in December 2017.

In fall 2018, LifeWell's pastor and a staff took over the space, attracting about 300 parishioners.

LifeWell had a setback in its numbers during COVID-19, when it had to close for several weeks. Its congregations is now approaching 400, Cox said.

In addition, space is being leased at the church for the Teddy Bear Preschool for an enrollment of 172 children. A counseling service, Life to the Full Counseling, also has partnered with the church.

Plans include 10,000 square feet of new construction, renovation of 5,000 square feet, building a small cafe, and additional classrooms and restrooms.

Minor renovations are planned for the first floor of the building, Pozen said.

Improvements for the outside include reconstruction and raising the parking lot as well as the addition of a fire pit.

The monument sign at the church will be redone, with flood lights added, Pozen said.