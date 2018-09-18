In the late 1980s, years before the town of Winfield was incorporated and Speedway was built at the corner of 109th and Randolph Street, Gerald Stiener remembers being a boy and seeing cows roaming that intersection.
Today, that intersection is the heart of the small community's downtown.
The town of Winfield was created in 1993 to avoid annexation by the town of Merrillville.
Stiener, now Winfield Town Council president, said his father, Gil Stiener, and several others were involved in that process.
"They did not want to be controlled by another entity. They spent a weekend in May getting signatures on a petition to incorporate as the town of Winfield, then they turned it over to Crown Point attorney Tim Sendak to take it to the county to get it approved," he said.
"There was no big court fight or anything. We just beat them (Merrillville) by hours. It was really close," Stiener said. "The county approved their request, and that got the process started."
Winfield was officially incorporated as a town Aug. 31, 1993.
Winfield Clerk-Treasurer Rick Anderson said the Lake County Plan Commission served as the town's plan commission for many years.
Winfield Township Trustee Paulette Skinner said, "We took baby steps at the beginning."
Stiener and Anderson said there was no tax money, and the same people who helped put together the petition had to figure out how to run the town — and how to pay for it.
"We had no tax levy," Anderson said.
"They actually took donations from individuals and businesses to fund the first comprehensive plan and the early things we did. It took a number of years, and we continue to take steps to move the town forward."
Anderson said the biggest challenge the town has is working within the limits of the property tax levy.
"As we continue to grow and need to provide public safety services, we continue to be challenged, and, in many ways have to be efficient and creative in meeting the demands of our residents," he said.
Stiener said another big step was providing municipal water to serve the town. Indiana American Water Co. ran a water line from U.S. 30 in Merrillville down Randolph Street. That happened in 1998.
Steiner said he was on well water at the time and switched to Indiana American Water Co. services and has been happy with the change.
In the town's early days, the wastewater treatment plant was owned by a company called Winfield Utilities — which was based in East Chicago. Two of the major residential developers in town at that time were Tom Simstad and David Lasco, Anderson said.
The wastewater treatment plant provided sewer services for The Meadows neighborhood being developed by Simstad. At that same time, Lasco was developing Double Tree East, and the wastewater treatment plant was expanded to handle those developments and a couple of others underway at the time.
2000s see sophisticated amenities
"In 2005, the Town Council decided to buy the treatment plant and take control of it, so that we could control our own growth and development," he said.
Anderson said when the town purchased the Winfield wastewater treatment plant it was near capacity so they did a major expansion in 2006-07.
"As the development of more homes continues, we expect to do another expansion in the next couple of years," he said.
In 2008, Winfield annexed the commercial area south of 109th and east of Randolph including The Point and the Meadows Circle residential developments. In that same year, the Winfield Redevelopment Commission was formed. It created a Tax Increment Financing District in 2013.
When the town incorporated in 1993, Anderson said there were 998 residents. In 2000, there were 2,028 residents and today, there are 5,800.
The first three housing developments, even preceding the incorporation of the town were Hidden Creek, the Trees and the Meadows in the late 1980s. They were quickly followed by Doubletree Estates in the mid-1990s, Country Meadow Estates, Doubletree West, Stonegate Commons and Deer Creek.
Other housing developments in Winfield include Prairie Crossings, Wyndance, Wynbrook and Providence.
Town Administrator Nick Bellar said Winfield residents surveyed have said they want Winfield to remain a bedroom community, with modern amenities.
Preserving intimate heritage
Skinner said residents don't want the "small town" atmosphere to change.
Anderson estimated the 2019 town budget is a little more than $3 million, and the tax rate is the lowest in Lake County at 30 cents per $100 of assessed valuation. He said the tax rate generates about $1.4 million in property taxes.
The town of Winfield has been awarded Community Crossing Road Improvement grants each of the last two years, allowing it to repave Randolph Street. It is using a $700,000 grant this fall and will repave Randolph street from 101st to 109th avenues.
Anderson said town leaders also are currently doing an engineering review project to determine other needs for 109th Avenue. Officials are well aware there needs to be additional work on 109th Avenue because it is a major route through the town, he said.
In May 2014, town officials hired Bellar as the first planning director and followed that up barely three months later with the hiring of Dan Ball as the first town marshal.
Bellar and Ball quickly realized the newly developed ordinances needed more work to make it possible for Ball to enforce the town codes.
Anderson said as the town continues to grow, town leaders will take a look at how the town is managed and how services are provided, and will make changes to staffing in terms of positions and adding more employees as needed.
For many years, Anderson has overseen the day-to-day operations of the town by default for most of his three terms in office, but it wasn't his job. The council chose Bellar to be the administrator in February, and Bellar continues to oversee planning and zoning.
In addition to Ball, there are two full-time officers, and the Lake County Sheriff's Department also provides police coverage.
The township has a volunteer fire force, and the town and township have a contract with Lakes of the Four Seasons Fire Department to provide services.
Town officials don't envision any major industry to locate in town but they do envision another strip center in the next few years, and continuing to build up the "downtown" area. The town recently added a Dunkin' Donuts, Taco Bell and CVS Pharmacy.
"We want to make it so that people who live here feel like there is a sense of community," Stiener said. "We want people to say, 'I'm from Winfield,' and we're working to create our image," he said.
Bellar said plans call for more decorative street lights, sidewalks and landscaping along Randolph Street.
Town officials are especially proud of Winfield's newest park — the Randolph Street Park. The 15-acre park at 11900 Randolph St. is the largest in the town.
Bellar said they also plan to create a building at the park, investing about $100,000 into it that residents will be able to use.
Megan Pollock, a nanny from Hebron, was at the park with two of her young charges Wednesday as the little girls played in the warm weather.
"It's a really fun park. It's very cute," Pollock said. "It's also nice that it's partially handicapped accessible and there are swings for children who have a disability. I like that, because you don't often see it."