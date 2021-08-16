Winfield commission OKs Crown Point Christian Village expansion

Jay Weingarten, with RDG Planning & Design and architect for the project, said the addition will feature some lap siding and include some brick to match the existing building.

"As you may know, the existing building, which was constructed in the '90s, is mostly brick. And that was at a time where the thought for these non-for-profit senior living communities was more institutional in nature," Weingarten said.

"What we're trying to do is create a more residential feel, which is that contemporary type of senior living."

Once the first phase is complete, the existing residential care units will be renovated into independent living apartments, Weingarten said.

The second phase would add 60 independent living units and 15 garden home duplexes, totaling 30 units, Shipley told The Times.

Russ Pozen, with DVG Team, Inc., and the civil engineer for the project, noted the project includes an expanded detention basin.

When it comes to stormwater aspect of the project, Town Engineer Mike Duffy said the site will be, "a lot better off than what it was before, in general, because it's been brought up to the current standards."