Winfield commission OKs Crown Point Christian Village expansion

WINFIELD — Crown Point Christian Village is looking to expand its facility through a two-phase project.
Expansion plans for the senior care facility were halted by the Winfield Town Council about a year ago, with officials putting a moratorium on any construction of new facilities that would be served by the Crown Point Christian Village sewage treatment plant.
Plans to expand the facility were again heard Thursday by the Winfield Plan Commission, with Christian Horizons, which owns the 63.7-acre parcel, requesting a rezone for the land, as well as primary plat approval.
Mark Shipley, with Christian Horizons, said the first phase of the expansion project will include a four-story addition on the south side of building, which will create additional residential and memory care beds.
"After completion of that addition, Crown Point will relocate residential care patients that we have in the main building to the addition," Shipley said. "And then the existing building will be renovated."
In total, the first phase of the project would add 85 additional units to the facility — 61 residential care apartments, which is assisted living, and 24 memory care units.
Jay Weingarten, with RDG Planning & Design and architect for the project, said the addition will feature some lap siding and include some brick to match the existing building.
"As you may know, the existing building, which was constructed in the '90s, is mostly brick. And that was at a time where the thought for these non-for-profit senior living communities was more institutional in nature," Weingarten said.
"What we're trying to do is create a more residential feel, which is that contemporary type of senior living."
Once the first phase is complete, the existing residential care units will be renovated into independent living apartments, Weingarten said.
The second phase would add 60 independent living units and 15 garden home duplexes, totaling 30 units, Shipley told The Times.
Russ Pozen, with DVG Team, Inc., and the civil engineer for the project, noted the project includes an expanded detention basin.
When it comes to stormwater aspect of the project, Town Engineer Mike Duffy said the site will be, "a lot better off than what it was before, in general, because it's been brought up to the current standards."
Ultimately, the commission sent a 6-0 favorable recommendation to rezone the land to the Winfield Town Council — the zoning designation will be the same, planned development residential (PDR), but since there are modifications to the PDR, Town Administrator Nick Bellar said the zoning needs to be reopened and the PDR zoning renewed.
Commission Secretary Dave Anderson was absent.
The favorable recommendation was contingent upon staff review and approval of the garden home design and building addition in phase two; infiltration is reviewed and approved by the town's engineers; and construction approval will be granted when the town is in receipt of all permits from jurisdictional agencies.
The commission also approved, 6-0, the primary plat for the project, contingent upon the council approving the rezoning.
Also Thursday, the commission deferred a zone change and primary plat for the Estates of Wynbrook, a 47-lot subdivision at 7391 E. 109th Ave. to its Sept. 9 meeting, as well as granted secondary plat approval for Latitude phase 3, which includes 33 lots at 7500 E. 117th Ave.
The secondary plat was approved with the caveat that no building permits are issued for the 19 cottage homes in the third phase until the cottage homes in the first phase are brought up to the satisfaction of Winfield town staff.