Winfield considers 5% pay increase

WINFIELD — The Town Council took the first step toward approving the town’s 2023 budget.

The council has approved upon first reading a $9.8 million budget that includes a 5% increase for most employees and some higher increases for market adjustments.

The proposed budget is about a $3 million increase over the 2022 approved budget of $6.7 million, Clerk-Treasurer Rick Anderson said.

Final adoption of the proposed budget is expected to take place at the Oct. 11 Town Council meeting.

Some of the highlights of the proposed budget, as presented by Anderson, include:

Anticipated operating balances remain adequate and should return to near 2018/2019 levels;

Pay rates will increase to 5% for most employees;

Spouses of employees will receive health insurance coverage;

The Town Marshal’s department will add one additional full-time police officer for a total of eight fulltime officers;

There will be one new police SUV added to the marshal’s department.

Even though the budget and services have grown, most Winfield residents won’t pay more in property taxes unless their assessed valuation increases, Anderson said.

Virtually all homes in Winfield are at the property tax cap so, for instance, if a home valued at $250,000 increases in assessed valuation, the homeowner will pay 10% or an additional $250, Anderson said.

Or if a $500,000 value home increases in assessed value, homeowners will pay 10%, or an additional $500, Anderson said.

The 2023 proposed tax rate is 71 cents per $100 but the actual rate will be less than that, likely around 65 cents, Anderson said.

That compares to the advertised rate last year, which was 67 cents and was reduced to 53 cents.

Revenue from the building department has increased this year due to an increase in the amount of building fees received.

“We had a very strong year this year,” Anderson said.

The annual building department revenue, still being collected until the end of the year, is estimated at $778,000 for 2022.

“We are estimating that figure to be $900,000 next year,” Anderson said.

That figure was $676,473 in 2021.

Winfield’s first proposed budget, in 1995 when the town was first formed, was $135,443, according to Times archives.