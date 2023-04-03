WINFIELD — Town officials are praising police for their investigation of the beating death of a 36-year-old Winfield woman.

Raju K. Rawal, 65, of Merrillville has been charged with the death of Haley Losinski.

Police said she had been beaten to death by Rawal, her lover, who managed a gas station a half-mile from her home.

According to police, Losinksi’s battered and lifeless body was discovered early in the evening of Feb. 27 by her parents, who showed up to check on her at her home in the 11000 block of Pike Street, just west of Randolph Street, and found indications of foul play.

An autopsy completed Feb. 28 by the Lake County Coroner’s Office determined that Losinski, a nurse, suffered a blunt force injury to the head. Her death was ruled a homicide, police said.

The killing was investigated by Lake County Sheriff's Department crime scene investigators, the coroner's office and the Major Crimes Task Force and Winfield police.

“I have to compliment you and the task force and all for the work that was done," Town Marshal Dan Ball said at the Winfield Town Council meeting last week. "It was handled very professionally. Thanks for bringing it to a conclusion.”

The last time a homicide occurred in Winfield was in July 2009 when Daniel R. Mola, 26, of Crown Point was charged with murder in what was believed to be the town’s first homicide, according to police reports at the time.

Mola was accused of fatally shooting Christopher Elkins, 45, of Lakes of the Four Seasons outside of Buddy & Pal’s Place, 10685 Randolph St., in Winfield.

In other police related matters, Officer Paul Shane was sworn in as the newest member of the Winfield Police Department.

Shane, 30, of Portage was sworn in at the Town Council meeting by Clerk-Treasurer Rick Anderson.

Shane joined the Winfield department Jan. 20 on a conditional offer and has met all the requirements necessary for full-time employment, Ball said.

“He will be a good officer,” Ball said.

Shane, whose family and friends attended the swearing-in ceremony, previously worked for the Porter County Jail and the Portage Police Department.