Winfield council approves changes to town code

WINFIELD — Effective Tuesday, residents can expect to see changes in Winfield Town Code.

During its last meeting of the year, the Town Council unanimously approved various changes to Winfield Town Code, including an ordinance that requires tobacco and vape shops seek a variance before moving into town.

Town Administrator Nick Bellar said the decision will give officials more oversight on where tobacco and vape shops are located by having business owners appear before the Board of Zoning Appeals for a variance of use.

"As the town grows, there's more demand for retail. The BZA and the Plan Commission and the Town Council also, they just wanted better control of where smoke shops or vape shops are located," Bellar said.

"For instance, would you want one right next to the library? Probably not."

Bellar added the additional review gives those near a proposed tobacco or vape shop awareness and the opportunity to "have their voices heard if they have concerns."

The Town Council also approved the following changes to Winfield Town Code: