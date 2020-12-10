Winfield council approves changes to town code

WINFIELD — Effective Tuesday, residents can expect to see changes in Winfield Town Code.
During its last meeting of the year, the Town Council unanimously approved various changes to Winfield Town Code, including an ordinance that requires tobacco and vape shops seek a variance before moving into town.
Town Administrator Nick Bellar said the decision will give officials more oversight on where tobacco and vape shops are located by having business owners appear before the Board of Zoning Appeals for a variance of use.
"As the town grows, there's more demand for retail. The BZA and the Plan Commission and the Town Council also, they just wanted better control of where smoke shops or vape shops are located," Bellar said.
"For instance, would you want one right next to the library? Probably not."
Bellar added the additional review gives those near a proposed tobacco or vape shop awareness and the opportunity to "have their voices heard if they have concerns."
The Town Council also approved the following changes to Winfield Town Code:
- Revising side yard setback perimeters, requiring at least 10 feet on one side
- Additional anti-monotony clauses to prevent "stamped out" houses next to one another
- New primary and secondary plat requirements
- Requiring a drain tile and subsurface survey be submitted with all engineering plans
- Consistent height restrictions in town and new guidance on communication towers
- Updated building material standards for single-family home construction that applies to any home less than 2,000 square feet of finished living space, which includes, but isn't limited to, masonry coverage on at least 25% of the front façade
- A new design requirements table within the town code that includes guidance on each of the zoning districts and information such as minimum square footage, lot size and setback requirements
- An updated zoning map
Bellar reported the town is set to break its record for new home construction, noting there have been at least 105 new home permits issued this year.
Also Tuesday, the Council unanimously adopted new compensation rates for elected officials in 2021, as well as the 2021 salary ordinance for non-elected personnel and town employees.
Clerk-Treasurer Rick Anderson has said previously Winfield employees would see an average 1.5% wage increase.
