WINFIELD — Paychecks for town employees will be a little bigger starting with the first pay in January.
The Winfield Council approved raises of about 2.5 percent for the town’s 23 full- and part-time employees and gave the clerk-treasurer’s position a 2 percent boost. The clerk-treasurer will be the only elected official getting a raise in the new year as no raises were included for the council members.
The 2 percent increase will mean Clerk-treasurer Rick Anderson will be paid $54,080 in 2019, with about half the money coming from the general fund and the other half coming from the sewer fees and the stormwater fees.
Pay for the council president will remain at $15,912 for the year, while the council members will be paid $9,984.
The salary for the town administrator, who also serves as the planning and zoning administrator, will be $60,000, while the public works administrator will receive $20,000. The town marshal’s pay will be $54,886, while the deputy marshals will receive between $33,800 and $47,918 depending on classification.
Other salaried employees include the deputy clerk-treasurer at $53,352, the building coordinator at $46,384, and the office and events coordinator at $36,946. The salary for the public works foreman will be $51,090.
Members of the advisory Board of Zoning Appeals, the Plan Commission, the Sanitary Board and the Redevelopment Commission will receive $50 per meeting, and the Water Board members will receive $30. Council members or other elected officials who also are appointed members of these board will not receive any extra pay.
Anderson said the total cost of the raises is about $11,000. He said employees have received raises each year of the town’s existence. It was founded in 1993.
Usually the raises are about 3 percent, but were lower this time because of slower activity in the building department. Despite the raises, Anderson said salaries are generally lower in Winfield compared to surrounding communities.