Winfield holds off on sidewalk ramp project

WINFIELD — The Town Council will wait until next year to go forward with its sidewalk ramp project.

The council has rejected the lone $133,000 bid received from Gariup Construction of Gary and agreed to rebid the project next year, following the advice of Clerk-Treasurer Rick Anderson.

Anderson told the council that available funding for the project was approximately $42,100 from the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program.

That wouldn't be sufficient funding to proceed this year, Anderson said.

"The best option is to roll the money over to 2022 and rebid the project again next year," Anderson said.

Anderson said about 20 sidewalk ramps of a total of 30 were earmarked to be replaced in the Country Meadows subdivision.

Country Meadows, one of the town's oldest subdivisions, existed prior to Winfield becoming incorporated as a town, Anderson said.

Sidewalk ramp replacements are also needed in the Doubletree West subdivision.