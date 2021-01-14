Winfield launches $2M 109th Avenue project; hopes to begin work in 2021

"It's really going to happen. It's been a long time coming," Stiener said. "We've been working on this for a long time — doing right-away acquisitions, and everything else that it took to get this done. It's not an easy project."

Stiener told The Times after the meeting the town is working on "several other" improvements to 109th Avenue.

Councilman Dave Anderson thanked state Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell, and former state Rep. Lisa Beck, D-Hebron, for their help in moving the project forward.

"We appreciate both, but Senator Niemeyer, being a big driver to help get this done, we really appreciate it," Anderson said, noting the legislator helped the town secure funding.

Town Council Vice President Tim Clayton said the project has been "a long time coming."

"We've been working on trying to find the right way to fix it, and this is what we feel is the right way to do it," Clayton said.

The work is set to go out to bid by next week, hopefully, Town Engineer Mike Duffy said, noting a bid will be awarded before April 8.

Also Tuesday, the Council: