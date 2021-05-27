Winfield launches $69K traffic improvement study

Stiener said the town estimates that 30% of the people who drive on 109th Avenue between the Lake and Porter county line to Winfield's western border are from Winfield, while the remaining 70% are from the Lakes of the Four Seasons, Porter County, Crown Point or elsewhere.

"And yet Winfield residents have 100% of the burden to pay for it. People who live in Four Seasons pay zero. They don't pay 10 cents to maintain 109th Avenue, and yet their community is twice as big as our town," Stiener said.

To see improvements done to the thoroughfare, Stiener said the town has been "begging for money," which the town has "been pretty good at," as it launched a $1.4 million improvement project at 109th and Grand Boulevard, which is largely funded by grants.

Stiener said the town will pay $200,000 for the project; the rest of the $1.2 million bill was footed by the state and from the Little Calumet River Basin. The town received a $1 million Community Crossing grant from the state, and $200,000 from the Little Calumet River Basin.