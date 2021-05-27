Winfield launches $69K traffic improvement study

WINFIELD — The town is in the beginning stages of a $69,000 traffic study to examine key intersections throughout Winfield.
Gerald Stiener, Winfield Town Council president, discussed the study, along with the town's longstanding traffic woes, Tuesday during the council meeting.
Though efforts to address traffic concerns in the town began long before 2019, Stiener cited a March 2019 meeting that brought state and local leaders to address fixing 109th Avenue.
Since, Stiener said the town has been examining key intersections on 109th and 117th avenues to see how the intersections should look, and also has begun searching for ways to fund projects, while also acquiring land for future improvements.
The work has now culminated into a five-month-long, $68,900 traffic analysis, which is set to analyze 21 key intersections throughout town.
The study also will take into account growth headed to Winfield, whether it be through potential future subdivisions, or the new Taft Middle School on the corner of Gibson Street and East 121st Avenue, through a 20-year projection.
Stiener said the town estimates that 30% of the people who drive on 109th Avenue between the Lake and Porter county line to Winfield's western border are from Winfield, while the remaining 70% are from the Lakes of the Four Seasons, Porter County, Crown Point or elsewhere.
"And yet Winfield residents have 100% of the burden to pay for it. People who live in Four Seasons pay zero. They don't pay 10 cents to maintain 109th Avenue, and yet their community is twice as big as our town," Stiener said.
To see improvements done to the thoroughfare, Stiener said the town has been "begging for money," which the town has "been pretty good at," as it launched a $1.4 million improvement project at 109th and Grand Boulevard, which is largely funded by grants.
Stiener said the town will pay $200,000 for the project; the rest of the $1.2 million bill was footed by the state and from the Little Calumet River Basin. The town received a $1 million Community Crossing grant from the state, and $200,000 from the Little Calumet River Basin.
"We're forced to leverage all of these projects in that way because to just fix 109th Avenue like everybody wants, it's like $26 million," Stiener said. "That'll never happen. Not in one chunk."
The town also has been acquiring right of way to make road improvements possible, Stiener said, later noting it took three years to acquire the right of way for Grand Boulevard.
Overall, the town is aiming to keep traffic moving throughout Winfield.
"We have already acquired land at Arizona Street that improvement will be happening this summer as well, a passing blister there," Stiener said.
Roundabouts at Randolph Street and 117th Avenue, as well as Green Place, could be potential solutions, Stiener and Councilman Dave Anderson said.
Anderson said a traffic lights also are being considered for intersections throughout the town.
While the town wants to keep traffic moving, Town Council Vice President Tim Clayton said it also wants to get residents in and out of their subdivisions safely.
"That's where the passing blisters are coming into play so people can turn into their subdivision, or come out of their subdivision, that's when the lights will come into play," Clayton said.
The town met with five engineering firms before moving ahead with DLZ to conduct the study, Councilman Jon Derwinski said.
"We have one chance at doing this right," Derwinski said.