Winfield library books improvements

WINFIELD — The Winfield library will soon be starting a new chapter.

The Crown Point Public Library branch will close for about six weeks starting Feb. 1, Crown Point Director Julie Wendorf said.

The branch, 10771 Randolph St., will be undergoing renovations to further improve the space for patrons. Work is expected to be completed by mid-March.

“During the closure, outdoor book drops will be open and books can be checked in. However the building will be closed,” she said.

Patrons can go to the Crown Point Public Library, 122 N. Main St., to check out books and use any of the services there, she said. It's 8.3 miles from the Winfield library to the Crown Point facility.

Some of the Winfield branch services, including children’s story hour, will be transferred to Crown Point during the renovation.

Other programs, like an adults paper-crafting class and the Winfield Book Club, will meet at the Holy Spirit Catholic Church. 7667 E. 109th Ave., said Coleen Kasch, Winfield branch supervisor.

Kasch and five Winfield library staff members, will work out of the Crown Point library.

Changes to Winfield branch will include the addition of a study room that can be reserved, an expanded children’s interactive-play area, additional shelving to expand the selection of materials and repurposing lobby space to include the circulation desk.

The Winfield branch moved to Randolph Street in October 2016 from the Winfield Township Municipal Complex, where it had been for 18 years. The reserved study room had been one of the most requested items in the move, but it wasn’t possible at that time.

“That will be a great addition,” Wendorf said.

The first Winfield branch opened Jan. 16, 1989 in a Winfield Township shopping center off 109th Avenue.

The initial branch operated only 17 hours a week and outgrew its space in three years. It was incorporated into the new Winfield Township Municipal Complex, according to history compiled by the Crown Point library.

The rented Randolph Street branch occupies 5,843 square feet.

The renovation will cost about $300,000, part of a $1.2 million capital project bond earmarked for improvements at the Crown Point library and the Winfield branch.

The cost of refinancing the bond, at the end of 2019 when interest rates were low, will have no impact on taxpayers, Wendorf said.

She said the bond has been used to pay for improvements and renovations at the Crown Point library.

Growth of the Crown Point Library district and the Winfield branch is the impetus for the renovations and improvements.

The Point Community Library District grew by 23% in the 2020 census, serving a population of 51,557, compared with 41,810 in 2010.

“It was the largest increase in population served by a library district in Northwest Indiana and ranks in the top 10 library districts with percentage of population increases in the state of Indiana,” Wendorf said. "This reflects the tremendous growth in the Crown Point and Winfield communities."