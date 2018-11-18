WINFIELD — The Town Council has completed the final steps needed to issue up to $1.5 million in bonds for repaving several roads and financing other projects, including the purchase of another police vehicle, in 2019.
Although the list of roads to be done will be prepared over the winter, three roads have been chosen as part of the town's Community Crossing grant from the Indiana Department of Transportation. This is the second consecutive year the town had its grant request approved. Randolph Street was repaved and beautified this year through a Community Crossing grant approved last year.
For 2019, the town recently learned it will receive an even larger grant. The total cost of the planned paving is $981,930 and the grant will again pay for 75 percent of the total. The town's 25 percent share, almost $250,000, will come from the bond issue, which means Winfield will spend close to $2 million on its roads in 2019.
The grant will pay to repave County Line Road along with the section of 117th Avenue from Randolph to Gibson Street and 129th Avenue from Randolph to Montgomery Street. Although the ordinance approved by the council allows the town to borrow up to $1.5 million, Clerk-Treasurer Rick Anderson said the plan is to borrow $1.4 million. The town expects to sell the bonds Dec. 5 with a closing date of Dec. 19 so the funds will be available in 2019.
The council approved an appropriation ordinance allowing it to spend the money from the bonds and approved the hiring of the law firm of Barnes and Thornburg for $37,500 as bond counsel to handle the legal work connected with the sale. The accounting firm of LWG CPAs and Advisors also was hired for $25,000 as the financial advisers on the sale. Payment of those contracts will come from the bond issue.
All the votes were 4-0 with Councilwoman Bridget Baird absent.
The town has issued bonds every two or three years for the past decade to finance needed roadwork. The bonds are paid off over a five-year period. The Community Crossings Grant Program was set up by the state with funds from the recent gas tax increase.
The council approved paying Walsh and Kelly $432,999 from the first grant for work on Randolph. Completion of the project has been delayed by the sudden onset of winterlike conditions and might have to be finished in the spring, Anderson said.