Winfield one of the fastest-growing communities in the state

WINFIELD — Winfield's homey style is one of the reasons Zach Beaver has called it his home town since 2014.

Beaver, who serves as a Winfield Town Councilman, said he and his wife and four children built their starter home in Winfield.

They liked Winfield so much they built a second home with acreage.

They plan to stay in Winfield because it has retained its rural charm but isn't too far from urban shopping and restaurant offerings.

"We've always liked the homey nature, the kind of more rural feel to Winfield. It's close enough to Crown Point and Merrillville and Valparaiso to do shopping and get some of the restaurant experience but not close enough to everybody where you are on top of each other and where there's traffic and congestion. We kind of like the open feel," Beaver.

As far as relevance to the Region Beaver thinks a lot of people can relate to his experiences when they move to Winfield from other areas whether it's Chicago or elsewhere.

"We're one of the fastest-growing communities in the state and I think that's for a reason. I think people look at Winfield as a place to grow their family, to slow down a little bit and get some of that more rural vibe that maybe they aren't getting in the cities or other parts of the state," Beaver said.

Town Council President Gerald Stiener said that growth is expected to continue in Winfield.

Right now, town officials have approved 700 residential lots in various stages of construction, with another 700 residential lots likely to be given the go-ahead in the next few years.

The town, which was incorporated in 1993, still has plenty of room to grow, Stiener said. He estimates there is still about 70% of open land.

Stiener foresees the town growing to 11,000 to 12,000 in the next five years.

"That's part of the challenge to maintain the feel of the town and still grow," Stiener said.

The residential growth has been phenomenal, town officials agree.

Winfield's population was 4,383 in the 2010 census and has continued to increase, Clerk-Treasurer Richard Anderson said.

The town's population in the 2020 census was 7,181 and Anderson anticipates that number has most likely climbed to about 8,000 in 2022.

"Potentially we could reach 12,000 to 15,000 by the next census, in 2030," Anderson said.

Anderson said he and his family moved to Winfield in 1995 and what made the town relevant to him were incentives like low taxes, a large variety of housing stock and the fact that kids in the community attended the Crown Point school system.

One of the major attractions to Winfield is its low tax rates which, for its size, are the lowest in the state, Anderson said.

The Town Council last year approved a proposed 2022 budget of $6.7 million, which includes adding new positions, the funding of vehicles and covering the health insurance of dependents of full-time employees.

The property tax rate in 2021 was 39 cents per $100 of assessed valuation and will likely increase to around 54 cents per $100 in 2022, Anderson said.

"The bottom line is that most residents won't be paying more taxes as long as they have a homestead exemption," Anderson said.

Town officials said they have tried to balance the new growth with keeping such things as infrastructure and other services in place.

The town's roads have continued to be improved with a major project completed this past year at Grand Boulevard and 109th Avenue.

The portion of 109th Avenue in Winfield, which was closed starting in mid-August, opened in mid December, Winfield Town Administrator Nick Bellar said.

Work included removing the hills from 109th Avenue; adding dedicated northbound turn lanes off 109th, and a passing lane on the south side of 109th; raising Grand to meet the new height of 109th; and adding dedicated eastbound and westbound turn lanes onto Grand going south.

The project also included replacing a large culvert under the intersection as well as installing storm sewers along the road, Bellar said.

Road improvements will continue to be a major factor. With that in mind, town officials last year launched a traffic study to examine key intersections throughout Winfield.

One of the intersections that will be improved, with the assistance of federal funding, will include 117th Avenue and Randolph.

"It's happening in 2025-2026," Stiener said.

One of the biggest construction projects in the town of Winfield is the new $77.35 million Robert A. Taft Middle School, with a projected completion date of fall 2023, Anderson said.

Crews began moving dirt in mid-August of 2021 on the 98.25-acre site at 12408 Gibson St.

Due to the growth of the town, officials are already looking ahead to the possibility of building a new municipal building, Stiener said.

Presently the town is renting space from the Winfield Township which owns the municipal buildings at 10645 Randolph St.

For instance, the town's building department is expanding this year and the town's police department is expanding to seven officers, not including the town marshal, so more space is needed to meet those demands, town officials said.

"We can't survive in this space," Stiener said.

Stiener said town officials are already looking for property to build -- acreage in the town's center -- and the new municipal building or buildings could be under construction within the next five years, Stiener said.

