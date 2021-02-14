Winfield planners give green light to 81-lot subdivision

In other business, the Plan Commission approved two measures that would pave the way for a soccer field at 11089 State St. Tom Salkovski, the petitioner, received a positive recommendation to the Town Council for a rezone from agricultural to residential, single-family dwelling, and primary plat approval for Shalk Acres.

Salkovski wants to subdivide one lot into two. One lot would retain its residential zoning, while the other parcel would be zoned agricultural and would be the home for the soccer field.

With one soccer field and a neighboring horse ranch already nearby, some residents questioned the safety of horses, soccer players, and farm equipment clashing. One suggestion called for the petitioner to install an 8-foot-high security fence. Others questioned if lighting would be installed.

Salkovski replied he had no plans for lighting, nor were there plans for signage or additional parking spaces. He hesitated on the fencing question.

Other remonstrators balked on the petitioner’s plans, citing differences between his proposal and the legal description of the property.