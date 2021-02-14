Winfield planners give green light to 81-lot subdivision

WINFIELD — The Plan Commission is sending positive recommendations to the Town Council on Clover Grove, an 81-lot residential subdivision proposed for the southwest corner of Randolph and 117th streets.
Commission members unanimously approved a rezone from agricultural to planned development residential, along with primary plat approval, for the 34-acre project owned by Mary Jo Dykuis and being developed by Olthof Homes of St. John.
Chip Krusemark, land acquisition manager for Olthof, explained that Clover Grove includes 57 single-family units and 24 villa homes. Single-family homes, Krusemark said, could range between 1,700 and 3,130 square feet in size, with villas ranging between 1,400 and 1,900 square feet.
Krusemark said these residences typically cost around $370,000 for single-family units and $270,000 for villas.
Mike Schreiber was one of a few who spoke against the project. Although his opposition did not sway the commission vote, Schreiber did succeed in having two requests made as conditions for approval.
Krusemark agreed to install a split-rail fence on Clover Grove’s western border and to install a sidewalk path 10 feet off the property line.
In addition, Olthof is donating a 4.3-acre parcel for park space.
Krusemark noted that Olthof would like to break ground this summer on the development.
In other business, the Plan Commission approved two measures that would pave the way for a soccer field at 11089 State St. Tom Salkovski, the petitioner, received a positive recommendation to the Town Council for a rezone from agricultural to residential, single-family dwelling, and primary plat approval for Shalk Acres.
Salkovski wants to subdivide one lot into two. One lot would retain its residential zoning, while the other parcel would be zoned agricultural and would be the home for the soccer field.
With one soccer field and a neighboring horse ranch already nearby, some residents questioned the safety of horses, soccer players, and farm equipment clashing. One suggestion called for the petitioner to install an 8-foot-high security fence. Others questioned if lighting would be installed.
Salkovski replied he had no plans for lighting, nor were there plans for signage or additional parking spaces. He hesitated on the fencing question.
Other remonstrators balked on the petitioner’s plans, citing differences between his proposal and the legal description of the property.
Commission members gave a conditional recommendation on both petitions. Conditions include the town engineer’s review of the legal description and review of drainage, no lighting installed, no additional building on the agricultural parcel, and the adding of a gate at State Street.
The Town Council is next scheduled to convene Feb. 23.