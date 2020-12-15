Winfield police receive first donation for Project Lifesaver program

WINFIELD — After discussing plans to implement Project Lifesaver, the Winfield Police Department has received its first donation for the program.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, the department announced the Lakes of the Four Seasons (LOFS) Lions Club was the first donor, with Town Marshal Dan Ball later telling The Times the organization donated $1,200 toward the program.

Ball said he appreciates the LOFS Lions Club donating toward the project, adding there are still funds needed to implement the program, which helps locate individuals who have cognitive disorders and tend to wander.

Juan Hernández, president of the LOFS Lions Club, said the program is a great opportunity to help families feel comfortable if they have loved ones who wander off or need to be located.

"We had the funds, so we are supporting it because we've had incidents of people in our community getting lost and that (Project Lifesaver) would really be helpful," Hernández said.