Winfield police receive first donation for Project Lifesaver program

WINFIELD — After discussing plans to implement Project Lifesaver, the Winfield Police Department has received its first donation for the program.
In a Facebook post Tuesday, the department announced the Lakes of the Four Seasons (LOFS) Lions Club was the first donor, with Town Marshal Dan Ball later telling The Times the organization donated $1,200 toward the program.
Ball said he appreciates the LOFS Lions Club donating toward the project, adding there are still funds needed to implement the program, which helps locate individuals who have cognitive disorders and tend to wander.
Juan Hernández, president of the LOFS Lions Club, said the program is a great opportunity to help families feel comfortable if they have loved ones who wander off or need to be located.
"We had the funds, so we are supporting it because we've had incidents of people in our community getting lost and that (Project Lifesaver) would really be helpful," Hernández said.
The desire to join Project Lifesaver comes after Winfield has had four people wander off in the past five years, with the most recent case resulting in police finding a 92-year-old man alive after he spent the night in the woods.
Ball said previously the program helps reduce the time spent on searching for a missing loved one by using a bracelet or ankle bracelet that can be tracked using radio technology.
The department needs $4,100 for equipment and training, and residents who wish to participate would have to pay $350 out of pocket. Ball has said the department hopes to raise funds to offer free bracelets for Winfield residents who have dementia or Alzheimer's disease.
The department is looking to implement the program in the first quarter of 2021.
