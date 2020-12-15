 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Winfield police receive first donation for Project Lifesaver program
urgent

Winfield police receive first donation for Project Lifesaver program

{{featured_button_text}}
Winfield Police car

Winfield Police

 Provided

WINFIELD — After discussing plans to implement Project Lifesaver, the Winfield Police Department has received its first donation for the program. 

In a Facebook post Tuesday, the department announced the Lakes of the Four Seasons (LOFS) Lions Club was the first donor, with Town Marshal Dan Ball later telling The Times the organization donated $1,200 toward the program. 

Ball said he appreciates the LOFS Lions Club donating toward the project, adding there are still funds needed to implement the program, which helps locate individuals who have cognitive disorders and tend to wander. 

Juan Hernández, president of the LOFS Lions Club, said the program is a great opportunity to help families feel comfortable if they have loved ones who wander off or need to be located. 

"We had the funds, so we are supporting it because we've had incidents of people in our community getting lost and that (Project Lifesaver) would really be helpful," Hernández said. 

The desire to join Project Lifesaver comes after Winfield has had four people wander off in the past five years, with the most recent case resulting in police finding a 92-year-old man alive after he spent the night in the woods.

Ball said previously the program helps reduce the time spent on searching for a missing loved one by using a bracelet or ankle bracelet that can be tracked using radio technology. 

The department needs $4,100 for equipment and training, and residents who wish to participate would have to pay $350 out of pocket. Ball has said the department hopes to raise funds to offer free bracelets for Winfield residents who have dementia or Alzheimer's disease.

The department is looking to implement the program in the first quarter of 2021.  

Gallery: 5 stories to know from the weekend: CEO says new owner will maximize use of Region steel mills

5 stories to know from the weekend: CEO says new owner will maximize use of Region steel mills

Here's a look at some of The Times' most-read stories from the weekend.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

Related to this story

Winfield council approves changes to town code
Local News

Winfield council approves changes to town code

  • Updated

During its last meeting of the year, the Town Council unanimously approved various changes to Winfield Town Code, including an ordinance that requires tobacco and vape shops seek a variance before moving into town.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Surveillance footage contradicts agent's statements about how suspect escaped

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts