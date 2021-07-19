Winfield post office open for business

Culver said that no grand opening is being planned.

Crown Point Postmaster Mary Sprandel had said previously the town's postal substation would open once training had been satisfactorily completed.

Sprandel was committed to that training by assigning post office clerk Robin Kacmar to work with Culver for several days in late April as well as earlier in the year.

The U.S. Postal Service selected U-Haul Rentals as the site for the postal substation about a year ago.

Winfield Township Trustee Paulette Skinner said she and her township staff and other town officials have been working for several years with local postal officials to restore postal service to the area.

The town of Winfield had a substation, or postal contract post office, in the former Fagen Pharmacy, 10809 Randolph St., for a number of years.

That post office substation was removed when CVS Pharmacy bought Fagen in late 2017.

On June 26, 2018, Skinner's office sent state officials a petition with the signatures of 2,548 residents asking to restore postal service.

That paperwork was eventually sent to the office of then-President Donald J. Trump.