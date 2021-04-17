Winfield post office open for limited hours, service

WINFIELD — The town's postal substation is open, but for basics only right now.
Amy Culver, the customer service agent for the office, said she wants to ease into it.
Culver compares this week to sort of a dress rehearsal.
The postal substation, at 8380 109th Ave., shares space with U-Haul Rentals, which is owned by George and Diane Smith.
Culver, who is also the U-Haul Rentals manager, said she is receiving training while waiting on customers.
Customers will be able to buy stamps, mail packages within the United States and drop off packages with prepaid labels.
More services, such as handling certified mail and sending international mail and packages, will be added later.
"We will add those as soon as I'm more comfortable with the basics," Culver said.
The hours of the postal substation are weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Once full open, the hours of the substation will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturdays.
Crown Point Postal Clerk Robin Kacmar was assigned to train Culver and showed her the ropes this week.
Kacmar was scheduled to return on Monday to provide more training, Culver said.
"This is a refresher. We're trying to make sure she's comfortable," Kacmar said.
Winfield resident William Schmelter came in on Tuesday to buy some stamps. Culver handled the purchase while Kacmar looked on.
Schmelter said having a postal substation makes it "very helpful" since it's closer for him than driving to either the Crown Point or Merrillville post offices.
"I love having a Winfield post office," Schmelter said.
Crown Point Postmaster Mary Sprandel had said previously the town's postal substation would open once training had been satisfactorily completed.
Sprandel has been committed to that training by assigning Kacmar to work with Culver for several days this week as well as a few months ago.
Culver said she didn't know for sure when the postal substation will have its grand opening.
"We'll see how the next couple of days goes. This time it won't be that much longer," Culver said.
The U.S. Postal Service selected U-Haul Rentals as the site for the postal substation about a year ago.
Winfield Township Trustee Paulette Skinner said she and her township staff and other town officials have been working for several years with local postal officials to restore postal service to the area.
The town of Winfield had a substation, or postal contract post office, in the former Fagen Pharmacy, 10809 Randolph St., for a number of years.
That post office substation was removed when CVS Pharmacy bought Fagen in late 2017.
On June 26, 2018, Skinner's office sent state officials a petition with the signatures of 2,548 residents asking to restore postal service.
That paperwork was eventually sent to the office of then-President Donald J. Trump.
"I got a letter back from the president's office and he was the only one to light on it. He assigned it to someone in Indiana," Skinner said.
The town of Winfield and nearby unincorporated Lakes of the Four Seasons, which use a Crown Point ZIP code, have mail delivered through the Crown Point Post Office on Summit Street in Crown Point.
The service area includes some 15,000 residents in both the Winfield and Lakes of the Four Seasons area, Winfield Clerk-Treasurer Rick Anderson said.
