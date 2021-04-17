Winfield post office open for limited hours, service

WINFIELD — The town's postal substation is open, but for basics only right now.

Amy Culver, the customer service agent for the office, said she wants to ease into it.

Culver compares this week to sort of a dress rehearsal.

The postal substation, at 8380 109th Ave., shares space with U-Haul Rentals, which is owned by George and Diane Smith.

Culver, who is also the U-Haul Rentals manager, said she is receiving training while waiting on customers.

Customers will be able to buy stamps, mail packages within the United States and drop off packages with prepaid labels.

More services, such as handling certified mail and sending international mail and packages, will be added later.

"We will add those as soon as I'm more comfortable with the basics," Culver said.

The hours of the postal substation are weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Once full open, the hours of the substation will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturdays.

Crown Point Postal Clerk Robin Kacmar was assigned to train Culver and showed her the ropes this week.