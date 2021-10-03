Winfield proposes $6.9M budget

Thanks to the efforts of Niemeyer and Olthoff, Anderson said he learned two weeks ago that Winfield will receive an additional $1.1 million in property tax levy.

"Certainly this is a game changer," Anderson said.

Anderson said prior to looking for assistance from legislators he looked at every community in the state between 5,000 and 10,000 residents (similar to the size of Winfield) and discovered the average tax collected for those municipalities' general fund was around 92 cents.

That compared to Winfield's which was about 7 cents, Anderson said.

"The first thing I thought was I can't run the community at this rate any more," Anderson said.

Other good news for the town of Winfield is the assessed valuation saw a 10% increase from 2020 to 2021, the largest increase since 2008.

Anderson envisions a similar increase of at least 10% next year.

"Our assessed valuation will increase over the next five years," Anderson said.

Building department revenue is also expected to be higher with $800,000 in 2022 compared to an estimated $675,000 for 2021.