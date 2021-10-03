Winfield proposes $6.9M budget

WINFIELD — The town and its services continue to grow as does its annual budget.
The fledgling town's budget in 1996 was $135,000 compared to the proposed 2022 budget of $6.9 million — including utilities — which Clerk-Treasurer Rick Anderson presented at the Town Council meeting earlier this week.
The property tax rate in 2021 was 39 cents per $100 of assessed valuation and will likely increase to around 60 cents per $100 in 2022, Anderson said.
The Town Council approved on first reading the proposed 2022 budget following a public hearing Tuesday during which no residents spoke.
The final reading of the proposed budget will be at the Oct. 26 Town Council meeting.
The good news for Winfield residents is that even though its budget and services have grown, most won't be paying more in property taxes, Anderson said.
"The bottom line is that most residents won't be paying more taxes as long as they have a Homestead exemption," Anderson emphasized.
Anderson said he began working with state Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell, and state Rep. Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point, to see what the town could do through legislation to find a way to fund town services, which included making a case to the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance.
Thanks to the efforts of Niemeyer and Olthoff, Anderson said he learned two weeks ago that Winfield will receive an additional $1.1 million in property tax levy.
"Certainly this is a game changer," Anderson said.
Anderson said prior to looking for assistance from legislators he looked at every community in the state between 5,000 and 10,000 residents (similar to the size of Winfield) and discovered the average tax collected for those municipalities' general fund was around 92 cents.
That compared to Winfield's which was about 7 cents, Anderson said.
"The first thing I thought was I can't run the community at this rate any more," Anderson said.
Other good news for the town of Winfield is the assessed valuation saw a 10% increase from 2020 to 2021, the largest increase since 2008.
Anderson envisions a similar increase of at least 10% next year.
"Our assessed valuation will increase over the next five years," Anderson said.
Building department revenue is also expected to be higher with $800,000 in 2022 compared to an estimated $675,000 for 2021.
Some of the highlights of the proposed 2022 budget as presented by Anderson include: the addition of new town employees including a full-time building department clerk, a fire chief position, and a split combined planning/zoning/town administrator position into two full-time positions.
The budget will also include funding to cover dependents on health insurance for full-time employees; add two or three new police SUVs for the town marshal's department and add two or three street department vehicles for public works.
The Council also agreed to pay Rieth-Riley its first payment of $236,871 for improvements at 109th Avenue and Grand Boulevard. It approved a zone change request from Crown Point Christian Village so it can proceed with a major expansion plans of their senior care facility at 6685 E. 117th Ave.
Finally, the Council agreed to amend the 2021 salary ordinance for non-elected employees to add a salary range of $40,000 to $45,000 for Town Marshal deputies.