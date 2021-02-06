Winfield reestablishes park impact fee

The shortfall is expected to increase to 64 acres by 2030, the study shows.

According to the study, by 2025, the town will need two basketball courts; two official baseball fields; three picnic pavilions/shelters; a soccer field; two softball fields; four tennis courts; and two volleyball courts to fulfill the community level of service for outdoor recreation facilities.

The town's park portion of Winfield Comprehensive Plan has short- and long-term plans to address community needs over the next 10 years, which include adding four community parks, finding areas for a natural, open space park and identifying areas to activate a trail system in Winfield. Improvements are estimated to exceed $5 million, according the to study.

Over the next decade, the town plans to increase park operations and general maintenance, acquire land and construct amenities, including sports and pedestrian facilities and a recreation center.

The park impact fee study estimates the town will generate $388,052 from the new park impact fee.

The Town Council approved and adopted the new fee unanimously.

After the new fee was OK'd, Councilman Jon Derwinski requested the town look into bigger parks.