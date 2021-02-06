Winfield reestablishes park impact fee

WINFIELD — After five years, the town has increased its park impact fee.
During a recent meeting, the Town Council renewed its park impact fee, which was adopted in May 2016. Per Indiana Code 36-7-4-1340, the town has to review the fee every five years.
As presented, the new fee would be $946.47, a 61.6% increase compared to the town's old park impact fee, $585.86.
Nick Bellar, Winfield town administrator, said before the fee is considered for renewal, the town's park infrastructure is reviewed to see "the level of service we are currently providing and what levels we need to attain with our growing population."
According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Winfield had 660 residents in 1993, the year it was incorporated, and 5,987 in 2019 — an 807% increase.
Currently, the town has four parks, including three mini parks less than an acre each: Trees Parks, Meadows Park and a park in Stonegate Commons.
Winfield also has a neighborhood park spanning 15.09 acres, known as Randolph Street Park, totaling 17.23 acres of park land in town.
According to the town's 2021 park impact fee study, Winfield's park land deficit for 2020 was more than 44 acres, per an accepted level of service standard based on the National Recreation and Parks Association standards.
The shortfall is expected to increase to 64 acres by 2030, the study shows.
According to the study, by 2025, the town will need two basketball courts; two official baseball fields; three picnic pavilions/shelters; a soccer field; two softball fields; four tennis courts; and two volleyball courts to fulfill the community level of service for outdoor recreation facilities.
The town's park portion of Winfield Comprehensive Plan has short- and long-term plans to address community needs over the next 10 years, which include adding four community parks, finding areas for a natural, open space park and identifying areas to activate a trail system in Winfield. Improvements are estimated to exceed $5 million, according the to study.
Over the next decade, the town plans to increase park operations and general maintenance, acquire land and construct amenities, including sports and pedestrian facilities and a recreation center.
The park impact fee study estimates the town will generate $388,052 from the new park impact fee.
The Town Council approved and adopted the new fee unanimously.
After the new fee was OK'd, Councilman Jon Derwinski requested the town look into bigger parks.
"Now that we have a growing community and an opportunity with land, which many municipalities don't around us, to expand, and we've just approved, apparently, this park impact fee — maybe we want to start looking into larger-parcel parks as a long-term plan for generations to come," Derwinski said.
"We're not going to get a 40-, 50-acre park out of a development. It's not required. They're not going to give up the land. It's not in their interest."
The Council agreed, with Town Council President Gerald Stiener noting if the town doesn't do something soon, there won't be any land left, given the town's growth.
The next Town Council meeting is Tuesday.