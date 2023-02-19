WINFIELD — John and Blaire Sabol bought their home in 2020 primarily because it was a quiet community not far from extended family.

Three years later, it's not so quiet.

“It’s really blown up,” Blaire said.

The young couple, parents of an 18-month old daughter, joined about 40 other residents at a public hearing Wednesday on the town’s proposed comprehensive master plan.

A second public hearing is planned for 6 p.m. April 19.

“We’re just curious about what’s happening in the town,” Blaire said.

Residents who attended the hearing were asked to provide input while reviewing maps set up on tables.

Next to the black-and-white maps were colorful pens, sticky notes and dots so residents could add comments and post amenities they’d like to see, such as a new community center, parks and walking paths.

Michael Jacobi wants to see more businesses, especially more restaurants.

Paulette Skinner a former township trustee who has lived here for 48 years, said she’d like to see a dog park.

Others spoke of traffic concerns on the town’s main arteries as well as areas they’d like kept rural, such as at the southern border.

“We can’t do this without you,” Alaina Shonkwiler told residents at the beginning of the meeting.

Shonkwiler, director of community and economic development for Veridus Group, was one of three individuals who headed up the hearing.

Town officials hired Veridus, an Indianapolis-based company, for $50,000 to draft a new master plan.

The town's comprehensive plan, adopted in 1993 when Winfield was incorporated, was last amended in 2007.

Shonkwiler called the first public hearing an introductory phase.

“At the second hearing, there will be more digging into the process,” she said.

Jack Woods, project analyst at Veridus Group, said preliminary data gathered indicates rapid growth over the past 20 years, more than tripling the number of residents.

“Winfield is one of the fastest-growing communities, ranking ninth in population growth in the state,” he said.

Winfield, incorporated as a town in 1993, had a population of 7,000 in the 2020.

Gathered data indicates that the community with strong owner-occupied homes will continue to grow, Woods said.

At the end of the session, Town Council President Tim Clayton thanked residents who came to provide input.

“We want to grow in the right direction,” he said.

The comprehensive plan will be voted on by the Plan Commission in late May and then sent to the Town Council for adoption.