Winfield residents make case to keep pet chickens

"It's been a great experience for the kids," he said. "When we moved out here originally, this was a rural atmosphere. Where our lot is primarily ... it's really secluded. So we live back in the corner of the cul-de-sac, and if you look to the back of the house you can't even see any other houses.

"It's just a nice place to raise a family and chickens."

The family gives away eggs as gifts to neighbors, Van Tichelt added.

Neighbor David Ingraham said the chickens are not an eyesore to the subdivision, as the Van Tichelts are so secluded.

"We love it. We love the chickens," Ingraham said. "The kids come home all the time talking about the chickens. Everybody loves the chickens."

Currently, Winfield Town Code only allows residents to have chickens if they have a hobby farm.

Town Administrator Nick Bellar told The Times in order to have a hobby farm, residents must have agricultural zoning and live on at least 5 acres of land in a subdivision where 80% of the platted lots are at least 5 acres.

"That way you don't end up with an area where not everyone can have a farm, a hobby farm," Bellar said.