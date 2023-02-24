WINFIELD — A dog park, more restaurants, walking and bike paths, and community-friendly amenities for kids and teens are on the wish list of residents who attended a master-plan hearing Thursday.

Forty people attended the forum; a second is planned for 6 p.m. April 19.

Winfield residents will also be asked to provide input in an online survey that will be available in early March once questions are compiled by a town steering committee, said Alaina Shonkwiler, director of community and economic development for Veridus Group.

Town officials hired Veridus, an Indianapolis-based company, for $50,000 to draft a new master plan.

The comprehensive plan, adopted in 1993 when Winfield was incorporated, was last amended in 2007.

Findings from Thursday's hearing indicate:

Housing developments with lower density are preferred. Resident prefer the single-family homes in the current housing stock. Multifamily developments, specifically apartments, are not popular.

As far as commercial/retail preferences go, Randolph Street should remain as a commercial corridor.

There is a need for an intersection study of Randolph Street and 109th Avenue as well as further south of Randolph, residents said. Traffic-easing measures on 117th Street need to be investigated, and there is a need to address congestion caused by rush-hour travel, specifically on east/west roads.

The online survey will provide more information about what residents want for their town.

“We want to hear what residents want and don’t want,” Shonkwiler said.

Also taking part in the presentation were Jack Woods, a project analyst at Veridus, and Katie Clark, a project manager for Taylor Siefker Williams, which is working with Veridus.

Results of the March survey will be collected before the second public hearing.

The Plan Commission will vote on the comprehensive plan in late May, then it will be sent to the Town Council.

Preliminary census data gathered by Veridus indicates that Winfield has experienced rapid growth in the past 20 years, more than tripling the number of residents.

“Winfield is one of the fastest-growing communities, ranking ninth in population growth in the state,” Woods said.

Winfield, incorporated as a town in 1993, had a population of 7,000 in the 2020 U.S. census.