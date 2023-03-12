WINFIELD — The Plan Commission has approved plans for a retail development to build on property west of Walgreens in downtown Winfield.

Winfield Commons representatives have been granted primary plat approval for a 21-acre, six-lot subdivision at 7909 E. 109th Ave., on farmland just west of the drugstore.

The proposed 240,000-square-foot retail area, which developers have said would include a Wendy’s and other national franchises, would bring in about $1.2 million in property taxes.

Developers said other possible tenants could include an Auto Zone, Aldi’s, a “high-end coffee franchise,” multiuse retail businesses and medical offices.

Town officials tagged a few stipulations onto the approval. Their biggest concern is traffic. They said no business can open until a traffic light is in place at 109th Avenue and Pike Street.

“I think we solved that piece. Nothing can open until the light is in,” Town Councilman David Anderson said.

Anderson, who is a member of the Plan Commission, has been one of the town officials pushing for a traffic-control device at the busy intersection.

Winfield Commons owner Jim Lyons, agreed to pay half or up to $150,000 of the cost of the new traffic light.

The commission imposed restrictions on an access road planned for the development, allowing only right turns.

Lyons said the earliest any business would be opening would be spring 2024.

Commission members, Anderson and Town Councilman Tim Clayton, said it will still be necessary for each new business, such as Wendy’s or others wishing to build in Winfield Commons, to come back to town officials for individual approval.

In other business, the Plan Commission approved construction of a new medical clinic called Fast Pace Health Urgent Care to be built at 10736 Randolph, next to Winfield Liquors.

Representative Aaron Dickenson said the facility should be completed later this year and handle only non-emergency cases such as the flu and COVID-19. It will also have X-ray equipment to handle such incidents as broken arms.

Fast Pace Health Urgent Care has 200 clinics throughout Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, Alabama and Louisiana.