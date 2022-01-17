Winfield reviews housing plan

The Plan Commission also heard plans for an O'Reilly Auto Parts store from Rob Horton, of Red Cedar Partners.

Horton said the O'Reilly Auto Parts store would be built southeast of the 109th Avenue/Randolph intersection at 11001 Randolph St.

Planners agreed to set a public hearing for the two-lot subdivision's plat approval on Feb. 10 and said Horton would have to come back to that meeting to set another hearing for the commercial development plan approval request.

In other business, the Plan Commission set two public hearings for petitioner Paul Banter. Banter is seeking to demolish one home and build a new one on 34 acres at 11426 Benton St.

The one public hearing request is for primary plat approval of a two-lot subdivision and the second is for a zone change from agriculture to residential for Lot 2 of Banter Acres.

The Plan Commission also set two public hearings for Walter and Sandy Koehler who want to subdivide 10 acres at 11177 State St.

The Koehlers want to rezone from agriculture to residential Lot 2 of Koehler Acres and then build a new home on the smaller of the two lots.

