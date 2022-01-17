 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winfield reviews housing plan
alert urgent

Winfield reviews housing plan

Winfield stock

A sign welcomes visitors into Winfield. 

 John Luke, file, The Times

WINFIELD — The Winfield Plan Commission has set in motion plans for a new 189-lot residential subdivision and an auto parts store.

Planners set a Feb. 10 public hearing for Grand Ridge, a proposed residential subdivision off Grand Boulevard, and set a public hearing for primary plat approval for O'Reilly Auto Parts off Randolph and 109th Avenue.

In addition, a public hearing was also set for Banter Acres, a two-lot subdivision at 11426 Benton St. and a public hearing was set for Koehler Acres, a two-lot subdivision off State Street.

Proposed plans for the Grand Ridge subdivision include building 189 homes on 87 acres at 10319 Grand Blvd.,  Doug Ehens, vice president of Providence Real Estate, said.

Plans are to build 134 traditional homes in the 2,000-3,000 square-foot range and 55 villa lots in the 1,600-2,000 square-foot range, Ehens said.

The smaller homes would be maintenance free.

Plans for the subdivision, which would be built in phases, will also include walking paths, a park, play equipment for youngsters, gazebos and places for people to gather.

In addition, Providence will donate 18.4 acres to the homeowners' association for open space.

The Plan Commission also heard plans for an O'Reilly Auto Parts store from Rob Horton, of Red Cedar Partners.

Horton said the O'Reilly Auto Parts store would be built southeast of the 109th Avenue/Randolph intersection at 11001 Randolph St.

Planners agreed to set a public hearing for the two-lot subdivision's plat approval on Feb. 10 and said Horton would have to come back to that meeting to set another hearing for the commercial development plan approval request.

In other business, the Plan Commission set two public hearings for petitioner Paul Banter. Banter is seeking to demolish one home and build a new one on 34 acres at 11426 Benton St.

The one public hearing request is for primary plat approval of a two-lot subdivision and the second is for a zone change from agriculture to residential for Lot 2 of Banter Acres.

The Plan Commission also set two public hearings for Walter and Sandy Koehler who want to subdivide 10 acres at 11177 State St.

The Koehlers want to rezone from agriculture to residential Lot 2 of Koehler Acres and then build a new home on the smaller of the two lots.

