Winfield seeks public input on draft of master plan

WINFIELD — Town officials are hoping to address Winfield's growth by gathering input for a new comprehensive plan.

"It will provide us with a roadmap for the future," Town Councilman David Anderson said.

The initial presentation on the comprehensive plan is scheduled to be given Jan. 26 during a joint meeting of the Plan Commission and Town Council.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at Winfield Town Hall, 10645 Randolph.

The public kickoff to the planning process will start at 6 p.m Feb. 15 at Town Hall.

The public workshop will allow residents to engage with the planning team, provide input on key focus areas and learn more about the process to establish Winfield's new comprehensive plan, Town Administrator Nick Bellar said.

Additional opportunities for public input will be provided.

"The comprehensive plan serves as a blueprint for the town's future and is used to outline priorities for growth and development, and guide decisions that support residents and local businesses," Bellar said.

The town's comprehensive plan, adopted in 1993, was last amended in 2007.

"It is vital that the new plan align with existing and future growth trends so the town can adapt to changing conditions," Bellar said.

Most importantly, the comprehensive plan is a document based on input from the community and can adapt to changing conditions, he said.

To help direct the planning process, the town partnered with the Veridus Group, an Indianapolis-based firm focused on equipping municipalities with relevant data to empower the decision-making process and helping leverage unique amenities, manage growth and align with national trends and best practices in economic development.

The council approved hiring Veridus Group last year for $50,000.

Alaina Shonkwiler, director of community and economic development for Veridus, said the work will take six to eight months and include several public meetings.

Shonkwiler said the last time the town had any type of master plan in place was 2007, and so, given the growth in the community, a comprehensive plan is very much needed.

Veridus's report will consider possibilities of the next 10 to 20 years, Shonkwiler said.