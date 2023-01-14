Winfield swears in new councilmen

WINFIELD — Two councilmen were sworn into office Tuesday at the first Winfield Town Council meeting of the year.

Incumbent Zachary Beaver and Michael Lambert, a former Winfield councilman, were sworn in by Clerk-Treasurer Rick Anderson.

Tim Clayton, who has served on the council since 2015, was unanimously elected as the new president.

Clayton served as vice president to then-President Gerald Stiener, who chose not to run for another term.

Beaver, who was first elected in 2019 for a three-year at-large term, was elected Tuesday to serve as Clayton's vice president.

In other business, the council:

Approved a contract for legal services with the law firm of Austgen, Kuiper, Jasaitis PC.

Approved a contract for on-call engineering services with DLZ.

Approved a contract for on-call engineering services with Lintech.

Approved a redevelopment authority bond issue of $45,000 with Crowe LLP.

Approved a $139,341 payment to Milestone Contractors North.

Accepted a right of way from the School City of Crown Point for land at the intersection of Gibson and 121st. The right of way is across from the Taft Middle School under construction.