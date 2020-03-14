Winfield takes steps to finance sewage plant expansion, upgrade

WINFIELD — The Town Council took the preliminary steps Tuesday toward financing the expansion of the town's sewage treatment plant.

"It is in desperate need of improvements," Council President Gerald Stiener said.

The town plans to double the plant's capacity and make improvements that will make it operate more efficiently and cheaply as well as vastly improve the water quality. The project is estimated to cost about $5 million, but Stiener said the plans are still being finalized by the town's engineering consultant, Jeremy LIn.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To finance the work, the council voted unanimously to form a building corporation, which will technically own the treatment plant and lease it back to the town. Sewer fees collected by the town will pay off the bonds, at which point the building corporation will cease to exist. The corporation board of directors will be Trisha Smith, Terry Clark and Pete Metlov.

The council also approved the hiring of two appraisers to determine the value of the plant for the purposes of the loan. Town Administrator Nick Bellar said appraising a sewer plant is rather specialized work, but he found Nick Tillema, of Access Valuation, and Carl Heckman, of Integra Realty Resources.