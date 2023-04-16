WINFIELD — The residential construction pace is picking up in one of the state's fastest-growing communities.

The Winfield Plan Commission has approved construction of 235 more homes.

The Plan Commission gave secondary plat approval for three subdivisions: Aylesworth Phase 3, 177 lots; Grand Ridge Phase 1, 34 lots; Estates of Wynbrook Phase 1, 24 lots.

Developers of the subdivisions will still need to receive Town Council approval of performance bonds before building begins, Town Administrator Nick Bellar said.

The Town Council next meets April 25.

In addition, the Plan Commission approved secondary plat approval for a $5 million addition and renovation at LifeWell Christian Church, 7037 E. 117th Ave.

Developers for the renovation work also will need to have a performance bond approved by the council.

The largest of the residential subdivision plans approved Tuesday was a request from Todd Kleven, director of land acquisition for Lennar Homes of Indiana.

Aylesworth Phase 3 is off 5807 E. 109th Ave., Kleven said. The subdivision will have 515 lots built on 200 acres. A zoning change was required to bring the plan to fruition.

Residents were concerned when the council was asked in June 2021 to change the zoning.

Kleven defended his plans at that meeting, saying his company’s proposed property density would be lower than the average Winfield residence.

Kleven also noted that the average Winfield home sells for $409,000 while the average Lennar home sells for $425,900.

Residents were also concerned last year about plans for Grand Ridge, a 189-lot residential subdivision off Grand Boulevard.

Plans include building 189 homes on 87 acres at 10319 Grand Blvd., said Doug Ehens, vice president of Providence Real Estate.

One hundred thirty-four traditional homes ranging from 2,000 to 3,000 square feet each will be built, he said, as will 55 maintenance-free, age-targeted cottages that will be 1,600 to 2,000 square feet apiece.

Cost of the traditional homes would be in the low to mid-$400,000s, while the age-targeted homes would cost around $300,000.

Estates of Wynbrook, described as an upscale development on 46 lots, will be built at 7391 East 109th Ave.

Ehens, who represented Estates of Wynbrook and Grand Ridge, made the presentation Tuesday seeking approval of Wynbrook's Phase 1 plans.

Custom homes there will start at $500,000. The size will range from 2,100 to 3,000 square feet in a choice of 1½ stories, two stories and ranch, said Pete Metlov of Metlov Builders.