If you go

The Multi Agency Academic Cooperative and the Collings Foundation will host a reception supporting first responders during the upcoming Wings of Freedom Tour at Porter County Regional Airport. The reception is scheduled for 2-5 p.m. Aug. 3 in hangar A-1 at the airport at 3801 Murvihill Road.

Visit www.eventbrite.com/e/wings-of-freedom-tour-and-reception-supporting-first-responders-tickets-54002351487 to purchase tickets.