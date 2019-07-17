The Multi Agency Academic Cooperative and the Collings Foundation will host a reception supporting Northwest Indiana’s first responders during the upcoming Valparaiso stop on the Collings Foundation's Wings of Freedom tour of World War II aircraft.
The tour will be at Porter County Regional Airport from Aug. 1-4. The reception is scheduled for 2-5 p.m. Aug. 3 in hangar A-1 at the airport, 3801 Murvihill Road.
"Commander Passes" are being sold at $25 with all proceeds being directed to advance training opportunities on the MAAC campus. The pass includes food, beverage and special access to the Wings of Freedom tour aircraft, featuring the B-17 Flying Fortress, B-24 Liberator, B-25 Mitchell bombers and P-51 Mustang.
Wings of Freedom offers walk through tours of a restored B-17 Flying Fortress and B-24 Liberator. A B-25 Mitchell, P-51 Mustang and P-40 Warhawk will be on display on the airport ramp. The tour hours are 2-5 p.m. Aug. 1 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 2-4.
The Multi Agency Academic Cooperative Foundation operates a 4.5-acre campus that provides safety, emergency preparedness and response training to firefighters, police officers and other first responders. For more information on the MAAC foundation, visit maacfoundation.com.
For more information on the Wings of Freedom tour, including on booking a flight, visit collingsfoundation.org.