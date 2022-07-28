Winners of Old Car Show contest announced

LAPORTE — The LaPorte County Historical Society Museum is announcing results of the judging and voting of the vintage vehicles in the 14th annual Old Car Show last week.

The Mayor’s Choice went to Joe Brown and his 1966 Ford Thunderbird.

Other winners included Sheriff’s Choice: Steve Kiak’s 1931 Ford Model A Roadster; President’s Choice: Bob & Matt Werner’s 1935 Plymouth PT Deluxe; Vice President’s Choice: Robert Lusco III’s 1976 Chevy Truck; Fern Eddy Schultz Preservation Award: Dave Perschke’s 1948 Plymouth P-15; Coordinator’s Choice: Semone Walter’s 1991 Nissan Figaro; Director’s Choice: Niel Hoback’s 1976 Wartburg.

The Assistant Director’s Choice went to Ted Shott’s 1935 Ford Pick-up; Collection Manager’s Choice: Bob King’s 1966 Chevy Suburban; Best of Show Pre WWII: Steve Kiak’s 1931 Ford Model A Roadster; Best of Show Post WWII 1946-1969: Bob King’s 1966 Chevy Suburban; Best of Show Post WWII 1970-1992: Ramon Almanza’s 1979 Chevy Corvette.

The Public’s Choice Awards for the top five votes were: Tiffany Milanovich’s 1973 Ford Mustang; Carl Milanovich’s 1981 Chevy Camaro; Milan Milanovich’s 1972 Chevy Chevell; Niel Hoback’s 1976 Wartburg; and Jeff Milanovich’s 1970 Dodge Charger.

The Car Show Participant’s Awards for the top five votes were: Charles Lee’s 1987 Oldsmobile Wagon; Bob & Matt Werner’s 1935 Plymouth PT Deluxe; Ted Shott’s 1929 Ford Model A; Joe Brown’s 1966 Ford Thunderbird; and Bob King’s 1966 Chevy Suburban.

The car show is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the museum.