Winning lottery ticket worth more than $1 million sold in Hammond

HAMMOND — Someone who purchased a CA$H 5 lottery ticket just after Christmas Day in Hammond is having the happiest of holiday seasons.
The Hoosier Lottery announced Monday that a winning CA$H 5 ticket worth $1.08 million was purchased for Sunday's drawing at RA Foods, 1201 Chicago Ave.
The winning CA$H 5 numbers for Sunday's drawing were: 6-12-15-16-44.
The lottery recommends the ticket holder ensure the ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial adviser, and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.
CA$H 5 is a daily, five number draw game that costs $1 to play.
The jackpot starts at $75,000 and grows at least $5,000 a day until someone wins the jackpot by matching all five numbers.
The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 1,221,759. The odds of winning any CA$H 5 prize are 1 in 11.
How to Play CA$H 5 from the Hoosier Lottery
Gallery: The Times Photos of the Week
new bikes given away, Gary YWCA
new bikes given away, Gary YWCA
new bikes given away, Gary YWCA
new bikes given away, Gary YWCA
Meal/coat give away
Meal/coat give away
Meal/coat give away
Meal/coat give away
Christmas meal and coat giveaway
Christmas meal and coat giveaway
Christmas meal and coat giveaway
Christmas meal and coat giveaway
Bishop Noll at Crown Point girls basketball
Bishop Noll at Crown Point girls basketball
Bishop Noll at Crown Point girls basketball
Bishop Noll at Crown Point girls basketball
Opening of new Cline Avenue Bridge
Opening of new Cline Avenue Bridge
Opening of new Cline Avenue Bridge
Opening of new Cline Avenue Bridge
Kevin Feldman, Director of Development for The Salvation Army ringing bell
Kevin Feldman, Director of Development for The Salvation Army ringing bell
Kevin Feldman, Director of Development for The Salvation Army ringing bell
122320-nws-caldemolition_02
122320-nws-caldemolition_01
122320-nws-caldemolition_10
122320-nws-caldemolition_07
Bishop Noll/Griffith, boys basketball
Bishop Noll/Griffith, boys basketball
Bishop Noll/Griffith, boys basketball
Bishop Noll/Griffith, boys basketball
Volunteers wrap gifts for Clayton's Gift of Hope
Volunteers wrap gifts for Clayton's Gift of Hope
Volunteers wrap gifts for Clayton's Gift of Hope
Volunteers wrap gifts for Clayton's Gift of Hope
Merrillville senior JoJo Johnson
Bobby Babcock - Times' defensive football player of the year