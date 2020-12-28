Winning lottery ticket worth more than $1 million sold in Hammond

HAMMOND — Someone who purchased a CA$H 5 lottery ticket just after Christmas Day in Hammond is having the happiest of holiday seasons.

The Hoosier Lottery announced Monday that a winning CA$H 5 ticket worth $1.08 million was purchased for Sunday's drawing at RA Foods, 1201 Chicago Ave.

The winning CA$H 5 numbers for Sunday's drawing were: 6-12-15-16-44.

The lottery recommends the ticket holder ensure the ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial adviser, and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

CA$H 5 is a daily, five number draw game that costs $1 to play.

The jackpot starts at $75,000 and grows at least $5,000 a day until someone wins the jackpot by matching all five numbers.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 1,221,759. The odds of winning any CA$H 5 prize are 1 in 11.

