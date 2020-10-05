Winter Lights Festival plans altered due to COVID-19

The annual Winter Lights Night Festival in Porter County is canceled this year to avoid a large gathering during the coronavirus pandemic that's killed more than 1 million people worldwide, including more than 215,000 in the United States so far.

But Sunset Hill Farm County Park, 775 Meridian Rd. in Liberty Township, will still be lit up with Christmas lights this holiday season people can appreciate from the safety of their own car.

Porter County Parks & Recreation will host its annual display of holiday lights and decorated trees from Nov. 28 through Dec. 31. Visitors will drive in a loop through the park and take in the festive spirit.

“This is our favorite tradition and we’re so glad that we can provide this again,” said Walter Lenckos, superintendent of the county parks department. “If you’ve never been before, we have the lights show every night from around 6 to 9 p.m. There are so many fun displays all around the park, and we have holiday music playing on speakers the whole time. We love hearing from families about how they bring their kids through the park each year to enjoy the experience together as a tradition.”

Porter County Parks & Recreation is still looking for sponsors, including to decorate the trees that line the loop in the park.