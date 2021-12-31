Winter storm warning issued for Lake, Porter counties for Saturday into Sunday

Northwest Indiana can expect a blast of wintry weather this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
The NWS has issued a winter storm warning for Lake and Porter counties from noon Saturday through 6 a.m. Sunday.
Blowing snow and dangerous travel conditions are expected, with a total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Northeast winds gusting up to 40 mph can be expected Saturday afternoon and evening, especially near Lake Michigan.
Widespread blowing snow after sunset on Saturday, particularly near the lake, could greatly limit visibility.
The heaviest snow rates are projected to be between 2 p.m. and midnight Saturday.
More information on the latest Indiana road conditions is available by calling 800-261-7623.
