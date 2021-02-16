Winter weather increases urgency for blood, platelet donations in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The winter storm system moving across the Midwest isn't just affecting travel; it's causing a shortage in blood and platelet donations as people resign themselves to their homes.

Versiti Blood Center of Indiana, a supplier of blood to more than 80 hospitals across the state, announced that winter advisories are warnings were adding to the "ongoing" blood collection challenges centers have faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, largely due to remote work and schooling.

In the past year, Versiti has had a 47% decrease in mobile drive collections at businesses and schools, the center said in a news release Tuesday.

"Supplies of some blood types, including O-negative and O-positive, are reaching critically low levels, with less than a day’s supply of life-saving blood on shelves to supply Versiti’s hospital partners across Wisconsin, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan and Ohio. We simply do not have the three-day supply of blood that we need," said Dr. Dan Waxman, vice president of transfusion medicine and senior medical director at Versiti.

Versiti is especially in need of platelets, which are used to help cancer patients, trauma survivors and premature babies.