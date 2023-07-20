Wintrust, which has branches in Dyer, Lansing and across the south suburbs, reported a record profit of $334.9 million, or $5.18 per share, for the first six months of the year.

That's up from $221.9 million, or $3.56 per share, an increase of 46% in earnings per share.

Wintrust's pre-tax, pre-provision earnings totaled $506.5 million in the first half of 2023, up from $329.9 million during the same period in 2022.

In the second quarter, Wintrust earned $154.8 million, or $2.38 per share. Diluted earnings per share fell 15% as compared to the first quarter.

“We are very pleased with our record net income for the first half of 2023. Our margin stabilized in the second quarter of 2023 and we continue to believe that maintaining such level will allow for strong financial performance in the coming quarters," President and CEO Timothy Crane said. "Specifically, the repricing of our premium finance receivables portfolios in the second quarter helped offset increases in deposit pricing. Strong and balanced deposit growth as well as prudent liquidity management provided stability in our balance sheet through this period of volatility. Credit performance within the portfolio remained strong.”

In the second quarter, Wintrust grew deposits by $1.3 billion or a 12.4% annualized rate. Total loans increased by $1.5 billion, a 14.8% annualized rate.

Net interest margin fell to 3.64% during the second quarter as deposit costs rose.

“As noted in our first quarter earnings release, our net interest margin was approximately 3.7% at the end of March of 2023," Crane said. "Despite continued acceleration in deposit pricing and the impact of hedging activity, our net interest margin remained relatively stable throughout the second quarter of 2023. Due to our relatively short-term and asset sensitive balance sheet, we believe that we can maintain the net interest margin between 3.6% and 3.7% for the remainder of the year as we expect further upward repricing primarily in our premium finance receivable portfolios to mitigate higher deposit costs as deposit pricing stabilizes. Net interest income decreased by $10.5 million in the second quarter of 2023, however, we expect net interest income to increase in the third quarter given the aforementioned strong balance sheet growth paired with a stable net interest margin.”

Wintrust made provision for $28.5 million in credit losses in the second quarter, up from $23 million during the first quarter. Net charge-offs totaled $17 million in the second quarter, up from $5.5 million in the first quarter.

Non-performing assets accounted for only 0.22% of total assets.

“Our second quarter of 2023 results continued to demonstrate the benefits of the diversified, multi-faceted nature of our business model," Crane said. "Net income for the quarter was the second highest in our history, behind only net income from the first quarter of 2023. We remain focused on continuing to grow deposits to enhance liquidity and support future asset growth while remaining well positioned for higher interest rates. Total loans as of June 30, 2023 were $917 million higher than average total loans in the second quarter of 2023, which is expected to benefit the third quarter. We are pleased by our position in the markets we serve to continue to grow deposit and loan relationships and believe we are situated well to expand our net revenues and earnings in the coming quarters.”