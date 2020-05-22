With Chicago beaches closed, Gary mayor wary of Memorial Day visitors

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

GARY — The city's beaches, houses of worship, businesses and even some aspects of City Hall are reopening, starting this Memorial Day weekend, according to a Friday update from Mayor Jerome Prince.

Prince said he worries Gary's beaches will have exceptionally large crowds due to the anticipation that residents in neighboring Illinois will venture to Indiana this holiday weekend.

Many outdoor activities in Illinois remain closed due to COVID-19 restrictions as cases continue to rise.

"This will increase our exposure to the COVID-19 virus. Please be absolutely vigilant in using social distancing, especially this long, holiday weekend," Prince said Friday. "We cannot stop people from visiting our beaches, but, as Gary residents, we can be smart about how we interact with each other."

Prince asked Gary residents to continue adhering to the city shutdown rules and CDC guidelines:

• If you are 65 years old or older, please continue to stay home as much as possible.

• If you have serious health conditions, including diabetes, lung disease or anything that might compromise your immune system, you are still in jeopardy of contracting COVID-19. You also should stay home as much as possible.