With Lake Michigan's record-high deaths, activists call for more safety measures

"I would hope that Indiana state officials would take it seriously and provide research-based solutions and make sure other families don’t go through what we have gone through," Paul Sandy said.

Sandy added that any states benefiting from beach tourism should ensure that proper safety protocols are in place to prevent similar tragedies from unfolding.

That’s why Smith Sandy is now advocating for legislation in her home state of Michigan that would increase the presence of lifeguards at beaches there. She is working with State Rep. Mari Manoogian (D-40th) on a bill that, if passed, would green-light a study on lifeguard effectiveness.

“I think if the state or national parks are going to make these places desirable for people, they need to make it as safe as they can,” Smith Sandy said, echoing Benjamin's thought that the flag system does not do enough to prevent drownings.

“Drownings can be preventable to an extent,” she said. “Lifeguards reduce the gap.”

A grassroots safety approach

Benjamin said there are certain basic steps the public can take to protect themselves, regardless of whether lifeguards are on duty.